Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's matches in the Scottish League Cup.
When to bet
Montrose v Kelty Hearts
Saturday 3pm
Stranraer v Spartans
Saturday 3pm
Best bets
Montrose
2pts 10-11 Boyles
Spartans
2pt 7-5 Betfair, PaddyPower
Scottish football predictions
Spartans were star pupils in the group stage of the League Cup and the Edinburgh side can now teach Stranraer a lesson on the opening weekend of the League Two season.
Spartans, who won three and drew the other one of their four showdowns with Stranraer last season, are buzzing after a stunning start to their season.
Douglas Samuel's men lost at home to Championship side Dunfermline in their League Cup opener to little fanfare, before reeling off three straight wins against another tier-two team Livingston, League One outfit Cove and basement rivals Forfar.
That has earned them a home showdown with Ross County in round two and given them real belief going into their season opener at Stair Park.
Stranraer are expected to improve on last season, a campaign in which they finished bottom of the table and needing to beat East Kilbride simply to preserve their league status. But Spartans look a cracking opening-weekend bet.
Montrose have to be looking forward to their League One campaign and can get off to a winning start at home to Kelty Hearts.
The Gable Endies won their last three clashes with Kelty last season on their way to a narrow promotion playoff defeat to Inverness.
Both these sides have had League Cup campaigns to be proud of for different reasons, Kelty won only one of their four games but it was a 1-0 triumph over Hibs while Montrose drew with Motherwell and signed off with a pair of wins over Edinburgh City and Clyde.
Stewart Petrie's men are seen as contenders again this season and hope to have a few pre-season knocks cleared up. They can land the odds on their home patch.
- 2024-25 Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, odds and betting tips: Brave Hearts heading for super season
- 2024-25 Scottish Championship outright winner predictions, odds and betting tips
- 2024-25 Scottish League Two outright winner predictions, odds and betting tips
- 2024-25 Scottish Championship outright winner predictions, odds and betting tips
- Motherwell vs Partick Thistle Scottish League Cup football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
