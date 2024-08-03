Scottish Premiership predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Dundee United vs Dundee

Sky Sports Football, 1.30pm Sunday

Celtic vs Kilmarnock

Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Under 3.5 goals in Celtic vs Kilmarnock

1pt 10-11 bet365

Dundee United to beat Dundee

1pt 7-5 Betfair

Scottish Premiership predictions

Celtic begin their Scottish Premiership title defence against Kilmarnock in a Sunday fixture list which also features the Dundee derby and a clash between St Mirren and Hibernian.

The Bhoys have recently returned from a pre-season tour of America and it will be interesting to see how up to speed the Hoops are on the opening day. Brendan Rodgers’ men certainly weren’t at their best when beating Ross County 4-2 at Parkhead in their season opener last term and perhaps a sharper Kilmarnock side can make life tricky for the champions.

Killie narrowly lost out to Cercle Brugge in their Europa League qualifier and Derek McInnes’s men limited the Belgian side to only six shots on target in the two-leg tie.

Kilmarnock beat Celtic 1-0 at Rugby Park in last season’s Scottish League Cup and held the Hoops to a 1-1 draw at Parkhead in an SPL contest. At this stage of the season backing under 3.5 goals could pay.

Dundee United have strengthened their squad following promotion from the Championship last season and the Terrors may have their edge on their city rivals at Tannadice.

Dundee failed to win any of their final eight SPL matches last season and there may not be much improvement from them in this season’s top-flight campaign.

