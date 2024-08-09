Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Dundee vs Hearts

Premier Sports 1, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Hearts to beat Dundee

2pts 6-5 general

Queen of the South to beat Cove Rangers

2pts 21-20 general

Scottish football predictions

A growing belief that Hearts could actually split the Old Firm in the William Hill Scottish Premiership this season gathered pace last weekend when the Jambos held Rangers to a 0-0 draw at Tynecastle.

It was a statement performance from Steven Naismith's men who should be trusted to follow it up by winning at Dundee.

Dundee themselves were toasting a hard-earned point on the opening weekend courtesy of a 2-2 draw at neighbours Dundee United.

They certainly played their part in an entertaining tussle and bossed possession but their unimpressive defence allowed nine efforts on target and a better side than United would have beaten them. Hearts are a better team with star striker Lawrence Shankland still on their books and the visitors can make it four wins in a row against Dundee.

Down in William Hill League One, Cove Rangers were thumped 3-1 at home by an impressive Annan outfit and won't be relishing the long trip to the borders to take on Queen of the South.

That's four defeats in five to start the campaign for Cove while Queens' only losses have come against markedly better opposition in Aberdeen and Airdrie in the League Cup.

Peter Murphy's side won three and drew the other of their four games against Cove last season, and the Irishman's shrewd work over the summer has ensured he has perhaps the best defence in the third tier, emphasised in last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Alloa.

