Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet/where to watch

Saturday 3pm except

Motherwell vs Partick Thistle

Premier Sports 1, Sunday 3pm

Best bets

Clyde

1pt 27-20 bet365

Over 3.5 goals in Queen's Park vs Kelty Hearts

1pt 11-8 bet365, Boyles

Scottish football predictions

The final round of Scottish League Cup group-stage fixtures take place this weekend, with plenty still to be decided in the eight groups.

Clyde were nearly relegated from League Two last season but it appears to have spurred them into a spending spree over the summer, picking up three players from League One side Queen of the South as well as Championship midfielder Marley Redfern.

They have shown the strength of their new squad with a 5-0 win over fellow fourth-tier side Edinburgh City and a 3-2 victory over Championship promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle.

The Bully Wee gave a decent account of themselves against Motherwell and are fancied to beat Montrose in their final group game, which would give them a chance of progression.

The visitors were beaten 3-2 by Thistle and scraped past Edinburgh City 2-1, so could face a tough task against a buoyant Clyde outfit.

In the same group Motherwell face Partick Thistle in Sunday's televised game.

Queen’s Park have made a habit of high-scoring affairs in their three group games and given the fact that they are facing a Kelty Hearts side who need to go for it, this could be another entertaining clash.

Queen’s Park’s three matches have produced 15 goals and while their opponents can’t match those statistics, they beat Hibs recently and could leave themselves open at the back if they are too ambitious when trying to secure the victory they need to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Side with over 3.5 goals in what should be another Group C tie featuring plenty of action.

