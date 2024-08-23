Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Hibernian vs Dundee

3pm Saturday

Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock

3pm Sunday

Best bets

Dundee to win

1pt 12-5 Coral, Lads

Aberdeen to win

1pt 4-5 Coral, Lads

William Hill Premiership predictions

Hibernian would have hoped for far better than three defeats at the start of the William Hill Premiership season and Hibs look to be heading for more trouble when Dundee come to Easter Road.

Of course, the Hibees have already faced champions Celtic twice this term, and it would be difficult to expect anything more than a pair of losses, but David Gray’s men were hammered 3-0 by St Mirren and things appear a little chaotic in Leith.

Hibs have been busy in the transfer market and improvement could follow, but Dundee are a solid, structured and well-coached team under impressive gaffer Tony Docherty and the 12-5 on offer about the Dee winning in Edinburgh looks far too big.

Aberdeen are a perfect seven wins from seven matches this season and the Dons can make it eight on the bounce when Kilmarnock come to Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Reds lost prolific forward Bojan Miovski to Girona this week but manager Jimmy Thelin has been given money to spend and young winger Topi Keskinen looks the pick of the summer arrivals.

There is certainly a positive feeling in the Granite City this season, which hasn't been the case for some time, and the timing looks perfect to back Aberdeen to beat Kilmarnock.

Killie were involved in a gruelling and demoralising 2-0 European defeat in Copenhagen on Thursday night and it's a big ask for Derek McInnes' small squad to go again.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.