Motherwell vs Partick Thistle Scottish League Cup football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Motherwell are leading the way in Group G of the Scottish League Cup and will wrap up top spot and a place in the second round if they can beat Partick Thistle in their final game.

They should have enough to secure the vital three points against a Thistle side who were beaten 3-2 by League Two Clyde on Tuesday. Their night was made worse by an injury to first-choice goalkeeper David Mitchell, who is likely to miss the trip to Fir Park.

Even with their starting keeper, a trip to Motherwell would not have filled the Jags with much confidence, but his likely absence makes a difficult task even tougher.

The Well have lost just one of their last five home matches, comfortably beating Edinburgh City 3-0 in their sole Fir Park outing this term, and Partick have managed only two wins in their last eight meetings with these opponents, with the Steelmen winning four of those clashes.

A home win seems likely and the Premiership outfit may look to put their Championship visitors to the sword.

Motherwell have scored three times in two of their three League Cup games this term and given each of the Jags' matches in the competition this season have gone over 4.5 goals, the nets could bulge frequently at Fir Park.

