2024-25 Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, odds and betting tips: Brave Hearts heading for super season

When does the Scottish Premiership start?

12.30pm Saturday

Scottish Premiership best bets

Hearts without Celtic & Rangers

3pts 2-1 bet365, Boyles

Lawrence Shankland top scorer

2pts 4-1 Boyles, Hills

St Johnstone to finish bottom

2pts 11-5 bet365

Scottish Premiership predictions

Old firm rivals Celtic and Rangers will do battle again in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, and while the Hoops are worthy favourites, it's hard to see much value in offers of 4-9.

The Gers had the title in their hands before allowing Celtic to make their move last season, but Brendan Rodgers' side are a more settled outfit.

Rangers could improve but it's been a mess of a summer for the Ibrox side, with delays on stadium refurbishment and a lack of transfer activity.

There's little betting action to be found on the outright market, but Hearts look cracking ​2​-1 shots without the Old Firm.

The Jambos finished 17 points clear of four-placed Kilmarnock last season, and they are likely to confirm their superiority over the rest of the division.

Sure, there is a chance of progress from Aberdeen and Hibernian under new management, and Killie are expertly led by Derek McInnes, but Hearts aren't standing still.

Yan Dhanda, Blair Spittal and James Penrice are good signings, while former Seville forward Musa Drammeh could be a star.

Kyogo Furuhashi is undoubtedly the most talented forward in the Scottish Premiership, but at 3-1, the Celtic man can be opposed in the top-scorer market.

Furuhashi was left on the bench for seven of Celtic’s 38 league matches last season and Adam Idah, who appears close to re-joining the Bhoys after a successful loan spell last term, will be on penalty duty and add competition in the forward positions.

Rangers are yet to show their hand in the transfer market, which leaves Lawrence Shankland as the value alternative.

The Hearts man has scored 24 league goals in each of the last two seasons, and the 28-year-old is playing for an improving side.

Of course, Shankland’s goalscoring exploits have attracted transfer interest, but Ibrox appears the most likely destination for the Scottish international, and a move to Govan will only strengthen the 28-year-old’s claims.

It’s 6-1 bar St Johnstone and Ross County in the betting to finish bottom of the table and it’s difficult to see Dundee, Dundee Utd or Motherwell being dragged into the relegation battle.

That appears to leave a straight shootout between St Johnstone and Ross County, but County may well prove far better than market expectations, and at 11-5, the Saints look a cracking bet to end the campaign in 12th place.

The negatives surrounding the Staggies seem to stem from the departure of Jack Baldwin, Simon Murray and Yan Dhanda, but Don Cowie has made some excellent signings.

Forward Ronan Hale arrives after scoring 32 goals in two seasons with Cliftonville, Ricki Lamie and Akil Wright are good defensive additions, and Cowie raided his former club Watford to bring in Jack Grieves on loan.

Aside from the transfer business, Cowie cuts an impressive young manager, and the 41-year-old lost only seven of the 21 games he took charge of last term.

