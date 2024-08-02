- More
2024-25 Scottish League Two outright winner predictions, odds and betting tips: Clyde set for landslide victory
Best bets, tips and predictions for the 2024-25 Scottish League Two, which begins on Saturday
When does Scottish League Two start?
3pm Saturday
Scottish League Two best bets
Clyde to win League Two
8pts 2-1 general
Scottish League Two predictions
Clyde opened up 10-3 chances in Scottish League Two, and while that price is long gone, the 2-1 on offer still represents fantastic value.
The Bully Wee have unmatched financial power in the fourth tier and manager Ian McCall has made some shrewd signings this summer.
Clyde beat League One teams to the loan signature of striker Jordan Allan, who looks sure to bag plenty of goals this season, and there is an embarrassment of attacking richies available to McCall.
Forwards Logan Dunachie, Kyle Connell and Martin Rennie have all found the net in the Scottish League Cup this season as Clyde beat Partick and gave Motherwell plenty to think about.
Improvement is needed from last season’s ninth-place finish, but the Bully Wee have held on to last term’s better performers and all of McCall’s nine summer signings are dropping down from a higher level of the Scottish football pyramid.
It’s hard to see how Clyde don’t win the division comfortably, and even if the race for the title is close come the new year, the Bully Wee have the finances to open the cheque book again in January and that simply isn't an option open to the bulk of their rivals.
East Fife are interesting contenders under Dick Campbell, but their transfer business hasn’t been spectacular and there is little value in the 7-2 on offer.
Spartans may prove best of the rest but Clyde could win League Two by a wide and they look huge value at 2-1.
