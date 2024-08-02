2024-25 Scottish League One outright winner predictions, odds and betting tips: Arbroath aiming for promotion

When does Scottish League One start?

3pm Saturday

Scottish League One best bets

Arbroath to win League One

2pts each-way 7-2 Coral, Hills, Lads

Scottish League One predictions

Jim McIntyre’s tenure at Arbroath hasn’t been as successful as the 52-year-old would have hoped, but following Dick Campbell was never going to be an easy task and it’s worth remembering that the former Dundee forward won promotion in his time with Dunfermline and the Scottish League Cup with Ross County.

McIntyre has now had time to settle at Gayfield Park and has been busy adding to his squad this summer, and the Red Lichties look poised for a League One title campaign.



Calum Gallagher, who scored 59 goals in 149 appearances for Airdrie, and Gavin Reilly, who impressed in his time at Queen of the South, are two excellent signings up front.

That duo look capable of punishing League One defences, while centre-back Keith Watson drops down from Championship side Raith and Aidan McAdams is a good addition in goal.

Arbroath look a cracking bet given the many question marks surrounding their title rivals.

Second-favourites Queen of the South look a little too short and the finances at Inverness are a mess.

Alloa are third in the betting, but the Wasps appear weaker than last season after Taylor Steven and Bobby Wales, who hit a combined 21 League One goals and 11 assists last term returned to their parent clubs in the Premiership, and Ethan Sutherland, another impressive youngster borrowed from a top-flight side, also left.

Cove manager Paul Hartley has plenty to prove and his side look poor value 7-1 chances.