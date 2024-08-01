2024-25 Scottish Championship outright winner predictions, odds and betting tips: Livingston can return to the top division

When does the Scottish Championship start?

7.45pm Friday

Scottish Championship best bets

Livingston to win the Championship

2pts each-way 11-2 Hills

Scottish Championship odds

Raith 10-3

Partick 7-2

Livingston 11-2

Ayr 13-2

Falkirk 15-2

Dunfermline 10-1

Airdrie 10-1

Queen's Park 25-1

Hamilton 28-1

Morton 40-1

Scottish Championship predictions

It’s 10-3 the field in a wide-open Scottish Championship and there is a case to be made for almost every team in the division.

Dundee United, Dundee, Kilmarnock and Hearts have won promotion from the second tier in the last four seasons and the betting hasn’t settled on a standout candidate in this term’s line-up.

Raith have signed well, with experienced duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson joining from Hibs, while only Dundee United kept more clean sheets than Rovers last season. But it would have been nice to have seen some attacking additions at Stark’s Park to underpin Raith's position as market-leaders.

Airdrie are interesting contenders under player-manager Rhys McCabe and they have made some useful additions with forward Ben Wilson looking an excellent signing. However, the Diamonds have been well backed this summer and it remains to be seen if McCabe’s free-flowing and attacking football will be good enough often enough.

Livingston drop down to the Championship after six seasons in the SPL and 17 players have left Almondvale since their relegation. However, David Martindale has been busy adding to his squad and there have been 12 new arrivals at Meadowbank.

Robbie Muirhead joins after scoring 17 goals for Morton last season, youngster Oliver Green, signed from Hull, has impressed in the Scottish League Cup and former St Johnstone centre-half Ryan McGowan is a solid addition at the back.

Good attacking performers Tete Yengi and Scott Pittman have stayed at Livi and Stephen Kelly will no doubt be one of the Championship’s top performers this season.

Martindale has to be viewed as one of the strongest managers in the second tier and the 50-year-old will keep continuity and structure at the club.

Patrick and Ayr are also worth considering, but at 5-1, Livingston look the best value.