Scotland vs Finland prediction, betting tips and odds: Scots' sticky spell could continue

Where to watch Scotland vs Finland

You can watch Scotland vs Finland in an international friendly at 7.45pm on Friday, June 7, live on BBC Scotland, BBC Three and Premier Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Finland or draw double chance

1pt 6-5 bet365, Hills

Scotland v Finland odds

Scotland 4-6

Finland 9-2

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Scotland v Finland predictions

Scotland had gone seven games without a victory before their unconvincing 2-0 success away to Gibraltar on Monday and they may struggle to justify odds-on favouritism at home to Finland in their last match before heading off to Euro 2024.

Reaching a second successive European Championship finals was a considerable achievement for Scotland, who had been absent from ten consecutive major tournaments between Euro 2000 and the 2018 World Cup.

Steve Clarke's side flew out of the blocks in Euro 2024 qualifying with five successive victories, including a well-deserved 2-0 triumph over Spain at Hampden Park.

But they finished the campaign with only two points from their final three games and were on a five-match losing sequence in international friendlies until their victory against Gibraltar this week.

It took the Scots 58 minutes to open the scoring against Gibraltar and they can expect a much sterner challenge from Finland, who are looking to impress in their final outing before taking part in the autumn Nations League.

The Finns' efforts to reach Euro 2024 ended with a disappointing 4-1 playoff defeat away to Wales, but they had performed reasonably well in qualifying Group H, winning six of ten games.

Finland head coach Markku Kanerva selected an inexperienced starting line-up for Tuesday's Lisbon friendly away to Portugal and watched his team succumb to a respectable 4-2 defeat.

Kanerva could go with a stronger team against the Scots with reliable midfielder Robin Lod and veteran striker Teemu Pukki among the players in line for recalls.

Pukki netted twice off the bench against Portugal and his goalscoring instincts can help Finland to at least avoid defeat in Glasgow.

Key stat

Scotland have won just one of their last eight matches

Scotland v Finland team news

Scotland

Ben Doak has withdrawn from the squad and Tommy Conway has been drafted in as a replacement, with Lewis Morgan also joining up with the Tartan Army ahead of this game.

Finland

Veteran striker Teemu Pukki should return to the side after coming off the bench to bag two goals in Tuesday's 4-2 loss away to Portugal.

