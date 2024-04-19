Wolves vs Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds: Gunners could misfire on Molineux mission

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Wolves v Arsenal. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Wolves vs Arsenal

You can watch Wolves v Arsenal in the Premier League at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 20, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Wolves or draw double chance

Wolves v Arsenal odds

Wolves 15-2

Arsenal 2-5

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wolves v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal's exit from the Champions League leaves them solely focused on the Premier League title race but their prospects could be damaged at mid-table Wolves.

This time last week the Gunners were top of the Premier League and in contention for two major pieces of silverware.

However, defeats at home to Aston Villa and at Bayern Munich have changed the picture and raised the possibility of a trophyless campaign.

The Gunners were far from disgraced in Bavaria and head to the Black Country with an opportunity to return to the top-flight summit, although they are unlikely to be given an easy ride.

Wolves have slipped out of the top half but they have been safe from relegation for several weeks and are nine points better off than at the same stage of last season.

Their progress is a testament to the excellent work of head coach Gary O'Neil, who has worked wonders with one of the smaller squads in the division.

Wolves were stretched by injuries during a recent five-game winless run which started with a 3-2 loss at home to Coventry in the FA Cup quarter-finals, but it may be a little early to assume that their work is largely done for the campaign.

There was no lack of fight shown during last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest which featured a double from Portuguese forward Matheus Cunha and the return from injury of Hee-Chan Hwang.

Pedro Neto remains sidelined and may not be seen again this season but Wolves have two of their first-choice front three back in contention and that should mean a stern test for the Gunners' backline.

Arsenal's have conceded just 26 goals - the best defensive record in the Premier League - but standards have slipped with five goals shipped in the last three matches.

Villa were able to expose them by sitting deep and playing on the counter-attack and Wolves may be capable of executing a similar gameplan now they have restored some genuine threats in the final third.

Arsenal may find it difficult to keep a clean sheet and, if they are to concede, they may struggle to find the right response.

Mikel Arteta's side helped themselves to 31 goals in the first seven league games of 2024, but they have scored just seven times in their last five top-flight assignments.

They seemed to run out of ideas when required to chase the game against Bayern, and talk has resurfaced of the need to add a top-class centre-forward in the summer.

It is worth remembering that Arsenal's 75-goal Premier League tally is only one fewer than Manchester City's but their threat seems to have diminished in recent weeks and Wolves could be the next opposing team to take advantage.

Key stat

Wolves have lost only one of their five home matches against teams in the top six

Wolves vs Arsenal team news

Wolves

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Craig Dawson and Pedro Neto miss out while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo are doubts.

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber is long-term absentee but Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard shrugged off minor injuries to start the 1-0 loss away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Probable teams

Wolves (3-4-1-2): Sa; S Bueno, Kilman, T Gomes; Semedo, Doyle, Lemina, Ait-Nouri; J Gomes; Matheus Cunha, Hwang.

Subs: Bentley, Sarabia, Doherty, Barnett, Traore, H Bueno, Chirewa, Fraser, King.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Jesus, Trossard, Nketiah, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Vieira, Partey, Smith Rowe.

Inside info

Wolves

Star man Hee-Chan Hwang

Top scorer Matheus Cunha

Penalty taker Matheus Cunha

Card magnet Mario Lemina

Assist ace Matheus Cunha

Set-piece aerial threat Max Kilman

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Wolves vs Arsenal b et builder predictions

Wolves or draw double chance

Wolves to be getting over their recent injury problems and look overpriced to avoid defeat against an Arsenal side on a two-game losing run.

Hee-Chan Hwang to score at any time

Hwang was a key player for Wolves earlier in the season and his return to full fitness could be bad news for the Gunners.

Under 3.5 goals

Arsenal seem to have lost their spark in recent weeks and their fixture at Molineux could be a low-scoring affair.

Pays out at 15-1 with Paddy Power

