Wolves v Burnley Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: O'Neil's boys can burst Burnley's bubble

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Wolves v Burnley match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Wolves v Burnley

You can watch Wolves v Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday December 5, live on Amazon Prime at 7.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Wolves

2pts 17-20 general

You can bet on Wolves v Burnley here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Wolves v Burnley odds

Wolves 17-20

Burnley 10-3

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wolves v Burnley team news

Wolves

Hopes are high that goalkeeper Jose Sa will recover from the shoulder injury he suffered at Arsenal but Rayan Ait-Nouri is struggling with an ankle problem. Pedro Neto and Joe Hodge are out but midfielders Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes return from suspension.

Burnley

Defender Jordan Beyer is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season at the weekend. Forward Lyle Foster is still unavailable.

Wolves v Burnley predictions

Burnley have been waiting to announce themselves in the Premier League this season, but it will take more than a 5-0 home win over Sheffield United for Vincent Kompany's team to show they have a strong chance of avoiding relegation and a midweek visit to Wolves remains a daunting prospect.

The win over the Blades ended a run of six straight league Turf Moor losses for the Clarets as Jay Rodriguez's first-minuite strike set them on their way.

It was already 2-0 by the time United striker Oli McBurnie had been sent off just before the break, but it took Kompany's men until the 73rd minute to grab a third against ten men, so it may not have been as emphatic a success as the scoreline first suggests.

There is no doubt that Burnley will have to improve to get anything from their trip to Molineux after losing 11 of their opening 14 matches, and it looks unlikely that they will do enough.

Wolves fans may be concerned to have seen their team slip to 13th in the table after three defeats in four games, but there have been mitigating circumstances.

Gary O'Neil's side battled well after conceding two early goals at Arsenal on Saturday - goalkeeper Jose Sa also went off injured in the 23rd minute - and they were on the wrong end of some contentious penalty calls in defeats at Sheffield United and Fulham.

However, it is at home where they have particularly impressed, beating Tottenham with injury-time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina in their last Molineux outing.

That result came after they became the first side to beat champions Manchester City in the league this season and they also earned decent draws with top-four challengers Newcastle and Aston Villa on their own patch.

Wolves should also be stronger against Burnley than they were at the Emirates as Joao Gomes and Lemina are available after suspension, which should help the home side take a grip on proceedings.

Wanderers have suffered just two defeats in their last 14 league home games, so given that Burnley's two victories this season have come against Luton and Sheffield United, the two team who came up with them from the Championship, there has to be reservations about whether the Lancastrians can build on Saturday's win.

A trip to Molineux is a huge test for the Clarets and, desperate though they are to drag themselves out of the bottom three, they may come up short.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in Wolves' last 12 matches.

Probable teams

Wolves (3-5-2): Sa; T Gomes, Dawson, Kilman; Semedo, Bellegarde, Lemina, J Gomes, H Bueno; Hwang, Cunha

Subs: Sarabia, Kalajdzic, S Bureno, Doherty, Silva, Doyle, Traore

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Ekdal, Taylor; Bruun Larsen, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho; Rodriguez, Amdouni

Subs: Gudmundsson, Obafemi, Tresor, Redmond, Maasengo, Odobert, Cullen

Inside info

Wolves

Star man Joao Gomes

Top scorer Hee-Chan Hwang

Penalty taker Hee-Chan Hwang

Card magnet Mario Lemina

Assist ace Matheus Cunha

Set-piece aerial threat Max Kilman

Burnley

Star man Jay Rodriguez

Top scorer Josh Brownhill

Penalty taker Jay Rodriguez

Card magnet Charlie Taylor

Assist ace Dara O'Shea

Set-piece aerial threat Jay Rodriguez

Wolves v Burnley b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have found the net in Wolves last 12 games and Burnley should be spurred on by Saturday's win

Hee-Chan Wang to score

The Wolves striker has notched in five of his last six appearances at Molineux

Mario Lemina to be booked

The Gabonese midfielder is back from his second suspension of the season and has already been booked five times and sent off once this term

Pays out at 17-1 with bet365

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Wolves v Burnley

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the Wolves v Burnley match

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Wolves v Burnley in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.