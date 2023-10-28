West Ham v Everton predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Hammers can get back on track

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Premier League match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch West Ham v Everton

You can watch West Ham v Everton in the Premier League on October 29, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League at 1pm

Match prediction & best bet

West Ham

1pt 23-20 bet365

West Ham v Everton odds

West Ham 5-4

Everton 13-5

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham v Everton team news

West Ham

The Hammers are likely to recall a handful of key players, including Jarrod Bowen after Thursday's Europa League action. Emerson Palmieri is suspended and Vladimir Coufal is sidelined with a muscle issue.

Everton

Ashley Young is unavailable after being sent off in the Merseyside derby, while Seamus Coleman is back in training.

West Ham v Everton predictions

Without a win in their last three matches, West Ham will be eager to prove their latest dip in form is a mere blip rather than the start of a downward spiral and a home clash with Everton presents them with a decent shot at three points.

Either side of the international break, the Hammers were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle and humbled 4-1 by Aston Villa in the Premier League.

That pair of results nudged them down to ninth spot in the standings heading into this weekend's round of fixtures and they also endured a setback in the Europa League on Thursday night, losing 2-1 away to Olympiakos.

Lucas Paqueta scored a thunderous volley in Piraeus, but the Hammers left empty handed as their 17-game unbeaten run in Europe came to an end.

The Irons' morale will have taken a hit after that defeat but David Moyes can at least draft in some key players for Sunday's league contest with Jarrod Bowen, Edson Alvarez and Paqueta among those set to return to the Scot's starting line-up against his former club.

West Ham's recent run should also be put into some context given the calibre of opposition they have faced and Everton represent a step down in quality.

The Toffees slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last time out but, contrary to what the statistics may suggest, they weren't disgraced in that game.

Everton lost the shot count 26-6 and had just 22 per cent possession at Anfield, but they played a large part of the match with only ten men after Ashley Young was sent off in the 37th minute.

Sean Dyche's men will also have felt aggrieved that Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate didn't see red at Anfield and Everton have shown signs of progress.

Nonetheless, they are still just above the drop zone with six defeats from nine games and have posted maximum points in just one of their four away fixtures in this term's Premier League.

West Ham won last season's corresponding fixture 2-0 in January and will be eager to get back to winning ways as this match starts a softer run of league games with Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Crystal Palace on the horizon.

The Hammers look overpriced to prevail and are worth a bet at the London Stadium.

Key stat

West Ham have won four of their last six Premier League meetings with Everton.

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio.

Subs: Fornals, Kudus, Mavropanos, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Mubama.

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Keane, Danjuma, Virginia, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Garner.

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Lucas Paqueta

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta

Card magnet Nayef Aguerd

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Nayef Aguerd

Everton

Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Jarrad Branthwaite

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

West Ham v Everton b et builder predictions

West Ham to win

West Ham have suffered a dip in form but can get back to winning ways against struggling Everton, who have won only one of their four league games on the road this term.

Over 2.5 goals

Each of West Ham's last four matches in all competitions have featured over 2.5 goals.

Jarrod Bowen to score

With six Premier League goals to his name, Jarrod Bowen has been one of West Ham's standout players this season and he can get on the scoresheet.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.