Tottenham v West Ham Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Spurs too strong for London rivals

Where to watch Tottenham v West Ham

You can watch Tottenham v West Ham in the Premier League on Thursday December 7, live on Amazon Prime Video at 8.15pm

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 7-5 Ladbrokes, Coral

Tottenham v West Ham odds

Tottenham 4-5

West Ham 16-5

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Tottenham v West Ham team news

Tottenham

Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Pape Matar Sarr, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon make up a lengthy injury list for Spurs, but they will be boosted by the return of centre-back Cristian Romero, who should come straight back into the line-up at the expense of Emerson Royal.

Bryan Gil failed to impress against Manchester City and could be dropped in favour of either Richarlison, who returned from a groin issue against the champions, or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

West Ham

Michail Antonio is the Hammers’ only confirmed absentee while Kurt Zouma is a doubt having missed Sunday’s match with Crystal Palace due to personal reasons, with Kostas Mavropanos likely to keep his place at the heart of defence should West Ham’s captain not make the trip.

Tottenham v West Ham predictions

After becoming the first away team to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, West Ham have failed to win on any of their last four trips to their London rivals, losing their last three games there.

That trend looks set to continue on Thursday with the Hammers having lost three of their last four away matches and losing by an aggregate score of 10-4 in that run. Some late heroics from Mohammed Kudus at strugglers Burnley was the only reason they managed to avoid making that four successive away losses.

The Hammers have lost nine of their last ten away London derbies and may struggle to improve that record against Tottenham, who looked much-improved in their 3-3 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

Injuries had looked to be taking their toll on Spurs and they suffered three consecutive losses before earning a point in Manchester, however that confidence-boosting draw with the champions was an extremely positive result and a sign that the outlook may be brighter again for the Lilywhites.

Ange Postecoglou’s tactics can take some adapting to, so it is understandable that Tottenham's fringe players struggled to adjust immediately. But Giovani Lo Celso and Ben Davies put in much-improved performances at the Etihad Stadium and they should fare even better against the far less intimidating Hammers.

Goals should be expected at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium too, for a multitude of reasons. Both teams have scored in five of the last seven meetings between these sides and West Ham could land a blow in defeat, with their counterattacking style likely to cause issues for Spurs, who employ the highest defensive line in Europe.

Tottenham's last five matches have all produced three or more goals, while the same bet has landed in West Ham's last six Premier league away games, suggesting plenty of net-bulging action should be expected. Spurs should be too strong for their London rivals and can prevail in an entertaining clash.

Key stat

West Ham have lost nine of their last ten away London derbies.

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson.

Subs: Royal, Donley, Skipp, Gil, Santiago, Richarlison, Veliz.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen.

Subs: Mavropanos, Kehrer, Cresswell, Fornals, Cornet, Benrahma, Ings.

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man Son

Top scorer Son

Penalty taker Son

Card magnet Bissouma

Assist ace Porro

Set-piece aerial threat Romero

West Ham

Star man Bowen

Top scorer Bowen

Penalty taker Paqueta

Card magnet Alvarez

Assist ace Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Soucek

Tottenham v West Ham b et builder predictions

Dejan Kulusevski to score or assist

The Swedish winger bagged the crucial equaliser and notched an assist against Manchester City on Sunday and could be heavily involved again. West Ham have looked weak down their left side all season and Kulusevski, who likes to occupy the right flank for Spurs, could provide the spark for the hosts and exploit the deficiencies in the Hammers' defence.

Emerson Palmieri to be booked

West Ham's left-back has been booked six times in the Premier League this term as well as twice in the Europa League. He may struggle to deal with Kulusevski, who can be a tricky customer, along with the pacy Brennan Johnson, who could be deployed out wide, and the equally quick Pedro Porro.

Giovani Lo Celso to have a shot on target

The Argentinian midfielder has made the most of his unexpected run in the starting line-up and has scored in his last two matches. West Ham are likely to sit deep and there should be plenty of space available on the edge of their penalty area, giving Lo Celso chances to shoot. Given his goalscoring form, at least one should test Alphonse Areola in the Hammers' net.

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

