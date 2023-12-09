Tottenham v Newcastle predictions, betting odds & tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Betfair

Betfair are offering 30-1 that a goal will be scored in Tottenham v Newcastle . New customers can click here to claim that offer.

Where to watch Tottenham v Newcastle

You can watch Tottenham v Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday December 10, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event at 4.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham

2pts 23-20 Betfair, Coral , Ladbrokes

Tottenham v Newcastle odds

Tottenham 23-20

Newcastle 23-10

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Tottenham v Newcastle team news

Tottenham

Heung-Min Son is confident of overcoming a back injury suffered in Thursday's defeat to West Ham. Pape Matar Sarr and Richarlison could return to the starting 11 but James Maddison, Eric Dier, Rodrigo Bentancur, Micky van de Ven, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon are injured.

Newcastle

Nick Pope faces four months on the sideline due to a shoulder injury so Martin Dubravka will start in goal. Jamaal Lascelles (thigh) faces a fitness test but the Magpies are missing the injured Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett. Sandro Tonali is suspended.

Tottenham v Newcastle predictions

Tottenham have taken just one point from their last five Premier League matches and they are desperate to snap that winless run against Newcastle, who hammered them 6-1 at St James' Park at the end of April.

Both clubs suffered defeats on Thursday, when Spurs lost 2-1 at home to West Ham and Newcastle conceded three late goals in a 3-0 reverse at Everton.

The Magpies' injury crisis was clearly a factor in their capitulation at Goodison Park, where two of Everton's goals stemmed from uncharacteristic errors by Kieran Trippier.

That result made it four defeats in seven away matches for Newcastle in the league this season and they have also drawn 2-2 at West Ham and Wolves on their travels.

Those struggles on the road suggest that Spurs can get back to winning ways and there have been mitigating circumstances for their five-match winless run.

They had two players sent off in a chaotic 4-1 loss to Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before conceding twice in injury-time to lose 2-1 at Wolves.

In their last two home games, 2-1 defeats to highflying Aston Villa and London rivals West Ham, Postecoglou's men had 15 shots on target and hit the woodwork twice, and they produced an impressive second-half display in last weekend's 3-3 draw at Manchester City.

The fact that Tottenham have picked up one point from a possible 15 despite taking the lead in each of their last five games is galling.

But another fast start may prove enough to see off Newcastle, who are missing 12 players due to injury or suspension. England goalkeeper Nick Pope is the latest addition to their wounded list and if centre-back Jamaal Lascelles is not passed fit then Emil Krafth, who has played just two minutes of Premier League football this season, may have to deputise.

Spurs have not got off lightly in terms of injuries but top scorer Heung-Min Son is expected to be fit and impressive young midfielder Pape Matar Sarr should return to their starting line-up.

West Ham capitalised on a couple of sloppy pieces of Tottenham defending on Thursday but the hosts had 75 per cent of possession and 23 shots to the Hammers' 11.

Spurs have scored in all 15 of their league fixtures under Postecoglou, averaging 1.93 goals per game, and they can make the most of home advantage against a Newcastle side who have found the net once in their last four away matches in all competitions.

Key stat

Newcastle have lost four of their seven Premier League away games this season.

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Richarlison; Son

Subs: Royal, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Gil, Santiago, Johnson, Veliz

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, A Murphy, Parkinson, Dummett

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Yves Bissouma

Assist ace Pedro Porro

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Anthony Gordon

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Fabian Schar

Tottenham v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Tottenham to be leading at half-time

Spurs have scored in the 11th, sixth, 22nd, third and sixth minutes of their last five games and could fly out of the traps against weary Newcastle

Giovani Lo Celso to have a shot on target

The Tottenham midfielder scored against Aston Villa and Manchester City and had three shots, one of them on target, against West Ham on Thursday

Cristian Romero to be shown a card

The Spurs centre-back has picked up two yellow cards and one red in his last four appearances for club and country and was booked against Newcastle in April

Pays out at 16-1 with Betfair

