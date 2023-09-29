Tottenham v Liverpool Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Reds to edge a thriller

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Tottenham v Liverpool match this weekend. You can grab your free bet here and bet on Tottenham to win. We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Tottenham v Liverpool

You can watch Tottenham v Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, September 30, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 5.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool & both teams to score

1pt 23-10 Hills

Tottenham v Liverpool odds

Tottenham 2-1

Liverpool 6-5

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Tottenham v Liverpool team news

Tottenham

Heung-Min Son and James Maddison will be assessed after limping off against Arsenal last week, but Brennan Johnson has been ruled out. Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon are nearing returns but Ivan Perisic, Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur are out.

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold is available after recovering from a thigh problem, but Stefan Bajcetic has joined Thiago Alcantara on the sidelines.

Tottenham v Liverpool predictions

New manager Ange Postecoglou continues to make friends at Tottenham and a battling 2-2 draw at Arsenal will have enhanced his standing among the Lilywhite faithful, but there is no let-up and a visit from Liverpool is a massive test that his team may not pass.

There has been plenty to like about Spurs in their opening six games.

They are playing with an attacking zest that was generally absent in the days of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, the trophy-winning managers who seemed reluctant to be there.

Fans are now on the edge of their seats and the likeability of the manager makes it all the more pleasurable.

The goals have not stopped just because Harry Kane has gone to Bayern Munich as Heung-Min Son has stepped up to the plate and James Maddison has provided a creative spark they have lacked since Christian Eriksen left.

But while they look like a team who can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the Premier League, this might be one occasion when they come off second best.

Against Liverpool that would not be an unfamiliar feeling. They have drawn one and lost three of the four games they have played at the new stadium against the Reds and older fans will remember the end of a 45-match run from 1912 and 1985 when they didn't win at Anfield.

An opening draw at Chelsea, which looks a worse and worse result as the weeks go on, has been the only game Jurgen Klopp's side have not won and they have built on the strong end they made to last season when they left themselves too much to do in the Champions League race.

A total of 21 goals have been scored in their last seven Premier League away games and with Spurs having to ensure they defend the channels well, it could simply be that Tottenham will be unable to keep up.

Both teams have scored in 11 of the last 13 meetings and one of those when they didn't was the Champions League final four years ago, so it seems natural to expect goals even if they do not re-create the 4-3 thriller that Anfield witnessed in April.

There is a risk that Manchester City will run away with the Premier League again, but Klopp's team look the most likely to keep up with the pace and should ensure they are positive.

Tottenham will fancy their chances - Son will be particularly keen to make his mark after two goals at the Emirates and he has notched in four of his last few games against the Reds - and they are capable of scoring.

Both teams have scored in six of the Reds' seven league and cup wins this season, but keeping a check on Liverpool is a intense job for any team and you have to do it for 90 minutes. It could just be a task that is beyond Postecoglou's team on the day.

Key stat

Tottenham have claimed just one point from the last 12 available at home to Liverpool

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Solomon, Hojbjerg, Veliz, Royal, Dier, Skipp, Davies

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Gravenberch, Jota, Gakpo, Endo, Konate, Tsimikas, Elliott

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet James Maddison

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Micky van de Ven

Liverpool

Star man Mo Salah

Top scorer Mo Salah/Darwin Nunez

Penalty taker Mo Salah

Card magnet Diogo Jota

Assist ace Mo Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Joel Matip

Tottenham v Liverpool b et builder predictions

Destiny Udogie to commit two or more fouls

Udogie has made the Tottenham left-back spot his own but he has committed 13 fouls in six matches and could have his hands full dealing with Mo Salah

Mo Salah to score or make an assist

The Egyptian has been at the centre of much Liverpool have created so far this year with three goals and four assists, so he looks set to be heavily involved again

Dominik Szoboszlai to have one or more shots on target

Liverpool's new Hungarian midfielder has had 13 shots on goal in his first six appearances and he scored against Aston Villa. He can test Guglielmo Vicario at least once

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

