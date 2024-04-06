Sheffield United vs Chelsea prediction, betting odds and tips: Back Blues to win a belter

When to bet

5.30pm Sunday

Best bet

Chelsea to win & both teams to score

1pt 6-4 bet365, Betfair & Hills

Sheffield United v Chelsea odds

Sheffield United 13-2

Chelsea 2-5

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield United v Chelsea team news

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder is optimistic that Gustavo Hamer will be fit to play despite limping off in Thursday's loss at Liverpool. Cameron Archer is back in contention but George Baldock, Tom Davies, Rhian Brewster, Chris Basham, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison and Rhys Norrington-Davies remain sidelined.

Chelsea

Ben Chilwell must be assessed following a recent illness but Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah returned in the midweek win over Manchester United. Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu are still missing.

Sheffield United v Chelsea predictions

Relegation is on the horizon for Sheffield United but they seem intent on going down with a fight and their new attacking lease of life should contribute to a high-scoring Chelsea win at Bramall Lane.

The Blades, despite being bottom and ten points adrift of safety, gave title-chasing Liverpool a minor scare on Thursday. They were level at 1-1 at Anfield until a superb strike from Alexis Mac Allister 15 minutes from time broke their resistance.

But Chris Wilder’s men had their moments on the counter-attack in that 3-1 defeat and prior to that they had played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Bournemouth and a 3-3 with Fulham, in which they let slip a 3-1 lead.

With Chelsea having managed only one clean sheet in 12 Premier League games and conceding two or more goals in their last four outings, Wilder may feel the visiting defence can be shot at.

The Blues are proving a difficult side to predict, with Thursday’s thrilling 4-3 success at home to Manchester United coming only five days on from a 2-2 draw at home to ten-man Burnley, but this is a fixture that they simply have to be winning.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in each of Chelsea’s last eight Premier League matches

Probable teams

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Grbic; Holgate, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic; Bogle, Arblaster, Hamer, Souza, Trusty; McBurnie, Brereton Diaz

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

