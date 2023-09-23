Sheffield United v Newcastle predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Blunt Blades heading for another defeat

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 4.30pm Sunday
Newcastle to win and under 3.5 goals
1pt 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes
Sheffield United 13-2
Newcastle 4-9
Draw 15-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Sheffield United
Oli McBurnie is suspended while the Blades' lengthy absentee list includes Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, John Egan, Ben Osborn, George Baldock, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies.
Newcastle
Joe Willock, Emil Krafth and Joelinton are ruled out but Martin Dubravka could return from illness.
Newcastle resorted to a rearguard action to claim a share of the points away to Milan on Champions League matchday one but they generally play in a more attacking fashion in the Premier League and can find a way to beat struggling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Eddie Howe's side were delighted to secure a draw at San Siro, where they were on the back four for long periods and ended up losing the shot count 25 to six, but they will be going all out for maximum points against the Blades, who have been struggling on their top-flight return.
A breakthrough looked possible for the Blades last weekend, when they held a 1-0 lead at Tottenham but their hearts were broken by late goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski which handed three points to the home side.
United's sense of intense disappointment was compounded when Oli McBurnie was sent off deep into injury time and the Scottish international's subsequent suspension leaves them short of attacking options.
Cameron Archer is the only recognised central striker available to Paul Heckingbottom but he remains inexperienced at the top level and may struggle to get much change out of a solid Newcastle back-line.
The Magpies fourth-place finish last season owed a lot to their defensive strength.
Standards slipped in the early stages of this season with uncharacteristic errors in the losses at home to Liverpool and away to Brighton. But Newcastle approach the trip to south Yorkshire having kept successive clean sheets and it would be no great surprise if they blunt the Blades.
Scoring goals has been a bigger issue for Newcastle than keeping them out and improvements at the top end of the pitch will probably be the club's main priority in the next couple of transfer windows.
Neither Alexander Isak nor Callum Wilson have nailed down the centre-forward position and there has been a lack of goals from wide areas since Miguel Almiron's purple patch in the early part of last season.
Newcastle were 5-1 winners at home to Aston Villa on the opening weekend but they scored just three times in the next four Premier League games and needed a penalty to claim a scratchy 1-0 success at home to Brentford last weekend.
There was a bit of tension in the air before the Brentford game which was understandable after a sequence of three Premier League losses.
However, the last two results are sure to have lifted spirits and Newcastle should have enough about them to put the injury-hit Blades to the sword.
All of Sheffield United's four losses this season have featured fewer than three goals
Sheffield United (3-4-2-1): Foderingham; Basham, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, T Davies, Vinicius de Souza, Thomas; Hamer, McAtee; Archer.
Subs: A Davies, Ben Slimane, Seriki, Trusty, Larouci, Norwood, Traore.
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.
Subs: Dubravka, Anderson, Murphy, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Lascelles.
Star man Gustavo Hamer
Top scorer Gustavo Hamer
Penalty taker Cameron Archer/Gustavo Hamer
Card magnet Anel Ahmedhodzic
Assist ace Gustavo Hamer
Set-piece aerial threat Anel Ahmedhodzic
Star man Bruno Guimaraes
Top scorer Callum Wilson
Penalty taker Alexander Isak
Card magnet Anthony Gordon
Assist ace Kieran Trippier
Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn
Newcastle to win
Newcastle are not performing at their best but they should be too strong for their injury-hit hosts.
Anthony Gordon to be booked
Newcastle's 22-year-old winger has totted up four bookings in just five league games and he could enter the referee's notebook at Bramall Lane.
Alexander Isak to score the first goal
Alexander Isak was forced to feed off scraps at the San Siro but he could make an impact this weekend.
Price guide: 22-1
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.