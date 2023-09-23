Sheffield United v Newcastle predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Blunt Blades heading for another defeat

Where to watch Sheffield United v Newcastle

Best bet

Newcastle to win and under 3.5 goals

1pt 13-10 Coral , Ladbrokes

Sheffield United v Newcastle odds

Sheffield United 13-2

Newcastle 4-9

Draw 15-4

Sheffield United v Newcastle team news

Sheffield United

Oli McBurnie is suspended while the Blades' lengthy absentee list includes Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, John Egan, Ben Osborn, George Baldock, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Newcastle

Joe Willock, Emil Krafth and Joelinton are ruled out but Martin Dubravka could return from illness.

Sheffield United v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle resorted to a rearguard action to claim a share of the points away to Milan on Champions League matchday one but they generally play in a more attacking fashion in the Premier League and can find a way to beat struggling Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Eddie Howe's side were delighted to secure a draw at San Siro, where they were on the back four for long periods and ended up losing the shot count 25 to six, but they will be going all out for maximum points against the Blades, who have been struggling on their top-flight return.

A breakthrough looked possible for the Blades last weekend, when they held a 1-0 lead at Tottenham but their hearts were broken by late goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski which handed three points to the home side.

United's sense of intense disappointment was compounded when Oli McBurnie was sent off deep into injury time and the Scottish international's subsequent suspension leaves them short of attacking options.

Cameron Archer is the only recognised central striker available to Paul Heckingbottom but he remains inexperienced at the top level and may struggle to get much change out of a solid Newcastle back-line.

The Magpies fourth-place finish last season owed a lot to their defensive strength.

Standards slipped in the early stages of this season with uncharacteristic errors in the losses at home to Liverpool and away to Brighton. But Newcastle approach the trip to south Yorkshire having kept successive clean sheets and it would be no great surprise if they blunt the Blades.

Scoring goals has been a bigger issue for Newcastle than keeping them out and improvements at the top end of the pitch will probably be the club's main priority in the next couple of transfer windows.

Neither Alexander Isak nor Callum Wilson have nailed down the centre-forward position and there has been a lack of goals from wide areas since Miguel Almiron's purple patch in the early part of last season.

Newcastle were 5-1 winners at home to Aston Villa on the opening weekend but they scored just three times in the next four Premier League games and needed a penalty to claim a scratchy 1-0 success at home to Brentford last weekend.

There was a bit of tension in the air before the Brentford game which was understandable after a sequence of three Premier League losses.

However, the last two results are sure to have lifted spirits and Newcastle should have enough about them to put the injury-hit Blades to the sword.

Key stat

All of Sheffield United's four losses this season have featured fewer than three goals

Probable teams

Sheffield United (3-4-2-1): Foderingham; Basham, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, T Davies, Vinicius de Souza, Thomas; Hamer, McAtee; Archer.

Subs: A Davies, Ben Slimane, Seriki, Trusty, Larouci, Norwood, Traore.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Anderson, Murphy, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Lascelles.

Inside info

Sheffield United

Star man Gustavo Hamer

Top scorer Gustavo Hamer

Penalty taker Cameron Archer/Gustavo Hamer

Card magnet Anel Ahmedhodzic

Assist ace Gustavo Hamer

Set-piece aerial threat Anel Ahmedhodzic

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Callum Wilson

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Anthony Gordon

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Sheffield United v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Newcastle to win

Newcastle are not performing at their best but they should be too strong for their injury-hit hosts.

Anthony Gordon to be booked

Newcastle's 22-year-old winger has totted up four bookings in just five league games and he could enter the referee's notebook at Bramall Lane.

Alexander Isak to score the first goal

Alexander Isak was forced to feed off scraps at the San Siro but he could make an impact this weekend.

Price guide: 22-1

