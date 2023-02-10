Where to watch

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

James Maddison to have a shot on target

Leicester v Tottenham, 3pm Saturday

2pts 10-11 bet365

Ivan Toney to score at any time

Arsenal v Brentford, 3pm Saturday

1pt 3-1 bet365

Kieran Trippier to register an assist

Bournemouth v Newcastle

1pt 4-1 Boyles

Sven Botman to score at any time

Bournemouth v Newcastle

1pt 16-1 general

Player props preview

Leicester produced one of their best attacking performances of the season last week and it is no surprise that their 4-2 win over Aston Villa coincided with the return from injury of James Maddison.

The midfielder will be a wanted man this summer and it is not hard to see why. He is the Foxes’ top scorer with eight league goals from 14 starts this season.

The 26-year-old will be key to Leicester’s attacking hopes against a Tottenham team who often allow their opponents plenty of efforts on goal. Only four teams, two of whom are in the relegation zone, have allowed more shots on target than Spurs’ 98 this season.

Maddison has averaged 1.06 shots on target per 90 minutes and is fancied at 10-11 with bet365 for another in this clash.

Despite Arsenal’s success this season, both teams have scored in seven of their nine home league games and Brentford will prove a tough test.

Ivan Toney has had a very impressive season, netting 13 times in 19 games for the Bees, and is likely to spearhead their attacking threat once again. The 3-1 about him scoring at any time is worth taking in a game where the Gunners may not get their own way.

Newcastle have struggled to break down teams since the World Cup break, scoring just twice in their last five Premier League games.

The absence of Bruno Guimaraes is a big loss for the Magpies and without their main creative force they may look to set pieces to break down a Bournemouth side who look set to sit deep and stay compact.

Eddie Howe’s men have had 147 corners this season - the most in the Premier League - and face the team who have allowed the most with a tally of 142.

Despite the arrival of Anthony Gordon, Kieran Trippier remains the Magpies’ set piece-taker and he is likely to get plenty of opportunities to test the Bournemouth backline so the 4-1 about him registering a fifth assist of the season looks overpriced.

At a bigger price it may be worth taking a chance on Sven Botman opening his account for Newcastle given how many set-piece situations there may be.

The Dutchman scored three times for Lille last season and has racked up an expected-goals figure of just shy of one for his new club.

