Where to watch

Sheffield United v Everton

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Brighton v Newcastle

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Arnaut Danjuma to score at any time

2pts 15-4 bet365

Rodri to have a shot on target

3pts 6-5 bet365

Newcastle to commit over 11.5 fouls

3pts 11-10 Betfair , Paddy Power

Player props preview

Sheffield United v Everton

Everton have accumulated 4.7 expected goals without finding the net in their first three matches, so their fortunes should change for the better at some point.

Arnaut Danjuma opened his account for the Toffees in their midweek win over Doncaster and could find the net again at Bramall Lane.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

With Brennan Johnson on the verge of a move to Tottenham, Morgan Gibbs-White could step up to replace some of his attacking output. He registered an assist against Manchester United and looks a tempting price at 13-5 with Paddy Power to either score or bag another assist against Chelsea.

Manchester City v Fulham

One of the side effects of Mateo Kovacic’s move to Manchester City is it has granted Rodri more freedom to attack.

The midfielder has nine shots in three games, five of which have been on target.

Against teams playing a low block, expect the Citizens to work it wide before pulling it back to Rodri, just as they did for the winner against Sheffield United.

The odds-against for Rodri to have a shot on target against Fulham stands out.

Burnley v Tottenham

Richarlison suffered a knock in midweek which means Heung-Min Son may play as a central striker and is consequently of interest to open his account for the season.

Brentford v Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke has already scored his first goal of the season and the 7-2 with Hills about the striker finding the net against Brentford catches the eye.

Brighton v Newcastle

Only Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have committed more fouls than Newcastle’s 39 this season and against a Brighton side who should have the majority of the ball, expect the Magpies to commit plenty of fouls, especially in midfield.

Over 11.5 is a very achievable mark for Eddie Howe’s men given their combative nature.

