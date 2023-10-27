Where to watch

Chelsea v Brentford

TNT Sports 1, Saturday 12.30pm

Wolves v Newcastle

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Saturday 5.30pm

Best bets

Ben Mee to have a shot

3pts 6-5 Hills

Auston Trusty to be shown a card

1pt 11-4 Hills

Dominic Solanke to score at any time

2pts 9-4 bet365

Sean Longstaff to score at any time

1pt 7-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Player props preview

Chelsea v Brentford

Chelsea are expected to dominate the early kick-off against west London rivals Brentford but one area where the Blues look outmatched is in the air.

Chelsea are not the biggest team and set pieces have been an issue for them this season – only five teams have allowed more shots from set plays than Chelsea’s 37.

In contrast, Brentford have registered a division-high 54 shots from set pieces.

Central defender Ben Mee is back from injury and provides the Bees with a huge aerial threat. The former Burnley man scored three goals from set plays last season and averaged 0.77 shots per 90 minutes.

Given Chelsea's apparent aerial weakness, take Mee to have at least one shot on goal at Stamford Bridge while punters may also consider the defender at 16-1 to score at any time.

Arsenal v Sheffield United

When it rains, it pours and Sheffield United are experiencing that first hand.

After a dismal start to their Premier League campaign, the Blades also have a considerable injury crisis to contend with, particularly in defence.

As a result, Auston Trusty looks likely to start at centre-back against Arsenal on Saturday and he looks a big price to be shown a card.

The American picked up eight cautions for Birmingham in the Championship last season and has already been booked in two starts this term.

Bournemouth v Burnley

Bournemouth need to start picking up wins and they won’t get many better opportunities than at home to fellow strugglers Burnley.

Dominic Solanke is the only Cherries player to score more than once this season, netting four times, and they may lean on him once more against the Clarets.

Vincent Kompany’s visitors have conceded 23 times this term and Solanke is fancied to add to that total in this crucial encounter at the bottom.

Wolves v Newcastle

One of Newcastle’s aims against Wolves will be to exploit the space either side of central defender Craig Dawson, who is not the most mobile.

And Sean Longstaff could be crucial to that endeavour as the midfielder often makes late run into the space to the central defender’s left.

Longstaff has netted three times in all competitions this season, all from the right channel, and is an unsung hero of Eddie Howe's side.

The 7-1 about him finding the net at Molineux looks too big.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.