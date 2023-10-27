Saturday's Premier League shots, cards and goalscorer predictions
Free special tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's Premier League matches
Where to watch
Chelsea v Brentford
TNT Sports 1, Saturday 12.30pm
Wolves v Newcastle
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Saturday 5.30pm
Best bets
Ben Mee to have a shot
3pts 6-5 Hills
Auston Trusty to be shown a card
1pt 11-4 Hills
Dominic Solanke to score at any time
2pts 9-4 bet365
Sean Longstaff to score at any time
1pt 7-1 bet365
Player props preview
Chelsea v Brentford
Chelsea are expected to dominate the early kick-off against west London rivals Brentford but one area where the Blues look outmatched is in the air.
Chelsea are not the biggest team and set pieces have been an issue for them this season – only five teams have allowed more shots from set plays than Chelsea’s 37.
In contrast, Brentford have registered a division-high 54 shots from set pieces.
Central defender Ben Mee is back from injury and provides the Bees with a huge aerial threat. The former Burnley man scored three goals from set plays last season and averaged 0.77 shots per 90 minutes.
Given Chelsea's apparent aerial weakness, take Mee to have at least one shot on goal at Stamford Bridge while punters may also consider the defender at 16-1 to score at any time.
Arsenal v Sheffield United
When it rains, it pours and Sheffield United are experiencing that first hand.
After a dismal start to their Premier League campaign, the Blades also have a considerable injury crisis to contend with, particularly in defence.
As a result, Auston Trusty looks likely to start at centre-back against Arsenal on Saturday and he looks a big price to be shown a card.
The American picked up eight cautions for Birmingham in the Championship last season and has already been booked in two starts this term.
Bournemouth v Burnley
Bournemouth need to start picking up wins and they won’t get many better opportunities than at home to fellow strugglers Burnley.
Dominic Solanke is the only Cherries player to score more than once this season, netting four times, and they may lean on him once more against the Clarets.
Vincent Kompany’s visitors have conceded 23 times this term and Solanke is fancied to add to that total in this crucial encounter at the bottom.
Wolves v Newcastle
One of Newcastle’s aims against Wolves will be to exploit the space either side of central defender Craig Dawson, who is not the most mobile.
And Sean Longstaff could be crucial to that endeavour as the midfielder often makes late run into the space to the central defender’s left.
Longstaff has netted three times in all competitions this season, all from the right channel, and is an unsung hero of Eddie Howe's side.
The 7-1 about him finding the net at Molineux looks too big.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
