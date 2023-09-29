Where to watch

Aston Villa v Brighton

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Tottenham v Liverpool

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Matty Cash to be shown a card v Brighton

2pts 11-5 bet365

Marcus Rashford to be first goalscorer v Crystal Palace

1pt 9-2 general

Anthony Gordon to score at any time v Burnley

2pts 9-5 Hills

Jarrad Branthwaite to be shown first card v Luton

1pt 25-1 Hills

Player props preview

Aston Villa v Brighton

Villa right-back Matty Cash has been booked in two of his first six Premier League appearances this season and he faces a tricky test against Brighton's livewire left-winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Poland international Cash picked up only four cautions in the league last term but two of those were in the home and away fixtures against the slick Seagulls.

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus has looked lively since his return to action but the Brazilian is short enough at 11-2 to be first goalscorer against Bournemouth. He scored once from six attempts at goal against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last week and missed a great chance in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Everton v Luton

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has been cautioned in three of his first four league starts this season and Luton forwards Carlton Morris and Jacob Brown could cause him problems at Goodison Park.

The Hatters have received only eight yellow cards in their first five games so take a chance on Branthwaite being the first player booked on Saturday.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Marcus Rashford, like many of his Manchester United teammates, has had a frustrating start to the season but he is worth backing to break the deadlock against Crystal Palace.

The England forward has had 15 shots in three home league matches this season and scored with one of his five attempts at goal in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Newcastle v Burnley

Newcastle had eight different goalscorers in last weekend's 8-0 rout of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane but Eddie Howe has injury concerns over strikers Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson for the clash with Burnley.

The Magpies manager has suggested that Anthony Gordon could play a central role if Wilson and Isak are sidelined and he should pose a threat to the Clarets' defence even if he starts on the wing.

The youngster has scored two goals and set up another two in 454 minutes of Premier League football this season and he looks a tempting anytime-goalscorer bet.

West Ham v Sheffield United

Sheffield United were thrashed 8-0 by Newcastle last weekend so West Ham's attacking players should be looking forward to their clash at the London Stadium. James Ward-Prowse has scored twice and claimed three assists in his first five league games for the Hammers and Paddy Power make him evens to score or assist again.

Wolves v Manchester City

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has made a bright start to 2023-24, averaging 3.3 shots per game in the league and scoring twice from eight attempts in the Champions League opener against Red Star Belgrade.

Bet365 make Alvarez 6-5 to have four or more shots at Molineux while he is 3-1 to claim a third assist of the season.

Tottenham v Liverpool

The 5.30pm kick-off is a potential cracker between two in-form teams. Bet365 have odds on players to score from outside the box and Spurs midfielder James Maddison is 11-2 while Dominik Szoboszlai, who struck a brilliant goal from distance in Liverpool's midweek EFL Cup win over Leicester, is 10-1.

With Brennan Johnson sidelined, Manor Solomon may start for Tottenham and the Israel international, who scored some stunners for Fulham last season, is 25-1 to find the net from outside the area.

