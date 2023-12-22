Where to watch

West Ham v Manchester United

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Liverpool v Arsenal

Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Scott McTominay to have a shot on target

2pts 6-5 bet365

Valentino Livramento to register an assist

1pt 7-1 Hills

Valentino Livramento to have a shot on target

1pt 5-1 Paddy Power, Betfair

Mo Salah to score at any time

2pts 7-4 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Player props preview

West Ham v Manchester United

West Ham and Manchester United are separated by just a point in the Premier League table and it should be an intriguing encounter when they meet at the London Stadium today.

The Red Devils have struggled going forward this term and only the bottom four have scored fewer than their 18 goals.

Scott McTominay is their top scorer with five league goals and that is perhaps telling of the issues in their squad.

However the Scot is a reliable source of shots on target, averaging 1.21 per 90 minutes, and is fancied for another against the Hammers.

Luton v Newcastle

Newcastle remained plagued by injuries and while some of their defensive reinforcements have returned, they now have a number of new issues in attacking areas.

Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon are all doubtful for their trip to Luton and Eddie Howe may choose to deploy Valentino Livramento further forward as a result.

The former Southampton man featured at right wing against Dortmund and Bournemouth this season but could also play on the left flank if needed.

The 21-year-old recorded his only shot on target of the season against Dortmund and was a persistent creative threat against the Cherries.

Livramento is a candidate to play in the front three and looks overpriced to have a say in Newcastle’s attacking output.

The versatile player is worth backing to register an assist and also looks too big a price to have a shot on target.

Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool fans were left frustrated by their inability to break down Manchester United last weekend but they bounced back with a 5-1 win at home to West Ham in midweek.

That result means that the Reds have won 12 of their 13 matches at Anfield this season and have scored at least two goals in all of those victories.

While some of their other forwards have struggled, Mo Salah has remained a consistent source of goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term.

The Egyptian has 15 goals in 20 starts in all competitions and can extend that tally in this crucial title clash against Arsenal.

Salah is the Reds’ penalty taker and left-back can be something of a weak spot for Mikel Arteta’s men, an area the Liverpool talisman could exploit.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.