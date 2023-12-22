Saturday's Premier League shots, assist and goalscorer predictions
Free special tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's Premier League matches
Where to watch
West Ham v Manchester United
TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday
Liverpool v Arsenal
Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, 5.30pm Saturday
Best bets
Scott McTominay to have a shot on target
2pts 6-5 bet365
Valentino Livramento to register an assist
1pt 7-1 Hills
Valentino Livramento to have a shot on target
1pt 5-1 Paddy Power, Betfair
Mo Salah to score at any time
2pts 7-4 bet365
Player props preview
West Ham v Manchester United
West Ham and Manchester United are separated by just a point in the Premier League table and it should be an intriguing encounter when they meet at the London Stadium today.
The Red Devils have struggled going forward this term and only the bottom four have scored fewer than their 18 goals.
Scott McTominay is their top scorer with five league goals and that is perhaps telling of the issues in their squad.
However the Scot is a reliable source of shots on target, averaging 1.21 per 90 minutes, and is fancied for another against the Hammers.
Luton v Newcastle
Newcastle remained plagued by injuries and while some of their defensive reinforcements have returned, they now have a number of new issues in attacking areas.
Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon are all doubtful for their trip to Luton and Eddie Howe may choose to deploy Valentino Livramento further forward as a result.
The former Southampton man featured at right wing against Dortmund and Bournemouth this season but could also play on the left flank if needed.
The 21-year-old recorded his only shot on target of the season against Dortmund and was a persistent creative threat against the Cherries.
Livramento is a candidate to play in the front three and looks overpriced to have a say in Newcastle’s attacking output.
The versatile player is worth backing to register an assist and also looks too big a price to have a shot on target.
Liverpool v Arsenal
Liverpool fans were left frustrated by their inability to break down Manchester United last weekend but they bounced back with a 5-1 win at home to West Ham in midweek.
That result means that the Reds have won 12 of their 13 matches at Anfield this season and have scored at least two goals in all of those victories.
While some of their other forwards have struggled, Mo Salah has remained a consistent source of goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term.
The Egyptian has 15 goals in 20 starts in all competitions and can extend that tally in this crucial title clash against Arsenal.
Salah is the Reds’ penalty taker and left-back can be something of a weak spot for Mikel Arteta’s men, an area the Liverpool talisman could exploit.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 22 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 16:48, 22 December 2023
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Liverpool v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips
- Liverpool v Arsenal betting offer: Get £40 in free bets for Saturday's Premier League match with Paddy Power
- West Ham v Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips
- Mark Langdon: Taiwo Awoniyi's injury the biggest problem at Nottingham Forest
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Liverpool v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips
- Liverpool v Arsenal betting offer: Get £40 in free bets for Saturday's Premier League match with Paddy Power
- West Ham v Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips
- Mark Langdon: Taiwo Awoniyi's injury the biggest problem at Nottingham Forest