Wolves v Liverpool

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Newcastle v Brentford

Sky Sports Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Over 20.5 Tottenham shots

2pts 7-4 William Hill

Pervis Estupinan to score or register an assist

2pts 11-4 Paddy Power, Betfair

Edson Alvarez to be shown a card

2pts 9-4 Paddy Power, Betfair

Player props preview

Wolves v Liverpool

Wolves have a weakness in the right side of defence and Luis Diaz could be the man to exploit it.

The Colombian has already netted twice this season and is a tempting price to extend that record.

Tottenham v Sheffield United

No team has allowed more shots in the Premier League than Sheffield United’s 85 in four games and they face a Tottenham side that have gained a new lease of attacking life under Ange Postecoglou.

Only Brighton have had more shots than Spurs’ 73 this season and they took 21 against Burnley last time out.

Postecoglou’s men taking over 20.5 shots again is the selection.

Fulham v Luton

Carlton Morris has looked Luton’s likeliest route to goal this season, taking double the shots of any other player, and he could get on the scoresheet in this clash.

Manchester United v Brighton

The absence of Antony and Jadon Sancho means that Manchester United are light on options down their right wing, and roaming Brighton full-back Pervis Estupinan could take advantage.

The left-sided player has two assists and a goal already this season and at 11-4 looks a very tempting price to register either an assist or score a goal in this one.

West Ham v Manchester City

New West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez is a true midfield enforcer and may show that when his side host Manchester City.

The 25-year-old picked up ten yellows in the Eredivisie last season and has already been booked for the Hammers. Take him to pick up another.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Ollie Watkins is yet to open his account for the Premier League campaign but could take advantage of an injury-hit Crystal Palace defence.

Newcastle v Brentford

Newcastle have picked up 14 cards already this season and face a combative Brentford side. Over 5.5 cards looks an achievable line.

