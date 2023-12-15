When to bet

All matches with tips kick-off at 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Over 5.5 cards in Chelsea v Sheffield United

2pts 11-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Bernardo Silva anytime goalscorer

2pts 7-2 bet365

Bruno Guimaraes to score or assist

2pts 11-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Player props preview

Bournemouth v Luton

Ross Barkley has been moulded into a deep-lying midfielder at Luton and, as a result, he has to shoulder a greater share of defensive responsibilities than he did earlier in his career.

The former Everton man has been booked twice in nine starts for the Hatters and may be in for a busy afternoon against a Bournemouth midfield that has really impressed of late.

With that in mind, Barkley is worth a second look in the card markets for Luton's trip to the south coast.

Chelsea v Sheffield United

Chelsea and Sheffield United are first and second on the Premier League's naughty list, with the Blues receiving 56 cards this season and the Blades 55.

Chris Wilder’s return to the Blades dugout should raise the intensity of his players but their eagerness in defence could also see them overstep the mark on occasion.

Only one Premier League referee has dished out more red cards than Andy Madley, so don’t rule out a dismissal at Stamford Bridge, but backing Madley to brandish at least six cards in the capital looks a better wager.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

With doubts over Erling Haaland’s fitness ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Crystal Palace, it’s worth swerving the Norwegian superstar in the goalscorer markets.

Bernardo Silva has scored four goals in 12 Premier League starts this season - only Haaland has netted more for the Citizens - and he looks a big price to add to that tally against an Eagles side who conceded four times on their last visit to the Etihad.

Newcastle v Fulham

Newcastle will be without the creative influence of Kieran Trippier for their home clash with Fulham.

The right-back is the top assist-maker in the Premier League this season but is suspended for the Cottagers' visit, so the the Magpies may well turn to Bruno Guimaraes for some inspiration.

The Brazilian registered four goals and five assists in the top flight last season but has yet to be as effective for the Toon this term.

However, Guimaraes was unlucky not to find the net against Milan in midweek and could be on set-piece duty in Trippier’s absence.

Back Guimaraes to score or register an assist for a Newcastle side who are rock-solid on home soil.

Burnley v Everton

Everton ace Dwight McNeil has scored two goals and laid on another in his last three matches for the Toffees, and he could come back to haunt his former club Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening.

The in-form wideman looks a go-to bet builder option for the day's final top-flight encounter.

