Saturday's Premier League assist and goalscorer predictions
Free special tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's Premier League matches
When to bet
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
TNT Sports 1, Saturday 12.30pm
Fulham v Newcastle
Saturday 3pm
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 3pm
Best bets
Phil Foden to score at any time
2pts 9-4 bet365
Anthony Gordon to score or register an assist
2pts 7-5 Paddy Power, Betfair
Mohammed Kudus to score or register an assist
2pts 15-8 Paddy Power, Betfair
Player props preview
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Phil Foden netted a Premier League hat-trick against Aston Villa on Wednesday and has catapulted himself to favouritism in the PFA Player of the Year market as a result.
The 23-year-old has 20 goals in all competitions, comfortably the second-most of any Manchester City player, but remains a big price to score against Crystal Palace in Saturday’s lunchtime clash.
Pep Guardiola has leaned on the England youngster much more than in previous seasons, due in part to the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer, but also as Foden has demonstrated his ability to handle being one of the Citizens’ key men.
No player has started more games for Guardiola’s side this season and as the season approaches the business end, the local lad has stepped up by netting six times in his last five Premier League outings.
Side with Foden to continue his rock-solid recent performances with another goal against the Eagles, who showed little when defeated by Bournemouth on Tuesday.
Fulham v Newcastle
Newcastle created more than enough chances to get the better of Everton on Tuesday but their finishing let them down before giving away a late penalty to draw 1-1.
Their attack remains the highest-scoring outside the three title contenders with 64 goals in 30 games and could cause plenty of issues for a Fulham team who have conceded six times to Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in their last two matches.
Anthony Gordon was missed by the Magpies against the Toffees. With Kieran Trippier also absent, most of Newcastle’s creativity had to come from Bruno Guimaraes.
Gordon makes things happen for Eddie Howe’s side, as proven by the fact that he won both penalties in their 4-3 win over West Ham last week, and he is fancied to be a spark plug for the visitors again on Saturday afternoon.
The England international has nine goals and six assists this term and looks overpriced to add to that tally against a Fulham back line that have been easily exposed recently.
Wolves v West Ham
West Ham have been entertaining on the road this season, with 12 of their 15 away games featuring over 2.5 goals.
The Hammers pose a serious threat to a Wolves defence that has just one clean sheet in their last nine Premier League games and has conceded 16 times in that run.
Mohammed Kudus was extremely influential in West Ham’s last away game, providing a goal and an assist in their 4-3 defeat to Newcastle.
That took his tally to 13 goals and four assists in all competitions this season and the Ghanaian has a solid chance of adding to that record on Saturday.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 5 April 2024inPremier League
Last updated 16:20, 5 April 2024
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Brighton vs Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds
- Crystal Palace vs Manchester City prediction, betting tips and odds
- Chelsea vs Manchester United bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout + get £50 in free bet builder bets with Paddy Power
- Liverpool vs Sheffield United prediction, betting tips and odds
- Paddy Power Grand National offer: get £20 in free bets for the Festival
- Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves: Bag £50 in free bets for the Super League
- Chelsea vs Manchester United bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout + get £50 in free bet builder bets with Paddy Power
- Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors: Bag £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the AO Arena in Manchester this Thursday from BetMGM
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Brighton vs Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds
- Crystal Palace vs Manchester City prediction, betting tips and odds
- Chelsea vs Manchester United bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout + get £50 in free bet builder bets with Paddy Power
- Liverpool vs Sheffield United prediction, betting tips and odds
- Paddy Power Grand National offer: get £20 in free bets for the Festival
- Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves: Bag £50 in free bets for the Super League
- Chelsea vs Manchester United bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout + get £50 in free bet builder bets with Paddy Power
- Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors: Bag £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the AO Arena in Manchester this Thursday from BetMGM