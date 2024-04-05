When to bet

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

TNT Sports 1, Saturday 12.30pm

Fulham v Newcastle

Saturday 3pm

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 3pm

Best bets

Phil Foden to score at any time

2pts 9-4 bet365

Anthony Gordon to score or register an assist

2pts 7-5 Paddy Power, Betfair

Mohammed Kudus to score or register an assist

2pts 15-8 Paddy Power, Betfair

Player props preview

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Phil Foden netted a Premier League hat-trick against Aston Villa on Wednesday and has catapulted himself to favouritism in the PFA Player of the Year market as a result.

The 23-year-old has 20 goals in all competitions, comfortably the second-most of any Manchester City player, but remains a big price to score against Crystal Palace in Saturday’s lunchtime clash.

Pep Guardiola has leaned on the England youngster much more than in previous seasons, due in part to the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer, but also as Foden has demonstrated his ability to handle being one of the Citizens’ key men.

No player has started more games for Guardiola’s side this season and as the season approaches the business end, the local lad has stepped up by netting six times in his last five Premier League outings.

Side with Foden to continue his rock-solid recent perform­ances with another goal against the Eagles, who showed little when defeated by Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Fulham v Newcastle

Newcastle created more than enough chances to get the better of Everton on Tuesday but their finishing let them down before giving away a late penalty to draw 1-1.

Their attack remains the highest-scoring outside the three title contenders with 64 goals in 30 games and could cause plenty of issues for a Fulham team who have conceded six times to Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in their last two matches.

Anthony Gordon was missed by the Magpies against the Toffees. With Kieran Trippier also absent, most of Newcastle’s creativity had to come from Bruno Guimaraes.

Gordon makes things happen for Eddie Howe’s side, as proven by the fact that he won both penalties in their 4-3 win over West Ham last week, and he is fancied to be a spark plug for the visitors again on Saturday afternoon.

The England international has nine goals and six assists this term and looks overpriced to add to that tally against a Fulham back line that have been easily exposed recently.

Wolves v West Ham

West Ham have been entertaining on the road this season, with 12 of their 15 away games featuring over 2.5 goals.

The Hammers pose a serious threat to a Wolves defence that has just one clean sheet in their last nine Premier League games and has conceded 16 times in that run.

Mohammed Kudus was extremely influential in West Ham’s last away game, providing a goal and an assist in their 4-3 defeat to Newcastle.

That took his tally to 13 goals and four assists in all competitions this season and the Ghanaian has a solid chance of adding to that record on Saturday.

