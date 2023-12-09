Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on Sunday's Premier League matches. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 2pm on Sunday

Best bets

Under 2.5 goals in Everton v Chelsea

1pt 43-40 bet365

West Ham

2pts 2-1 BoyleSports

Sunday's Premier League 2pm predictions

Everton v Chelsea predictions

A stirring late show on Thursday night helped Everton beat Newcastle 3-0 and, more importantly, move of out of the bottom three.

Were it not for their ten-point deduction, Everton would have started the weekend in tenth position and above big-spending Chelsea, which illustrates just how difficult the Blues' trip to Goodison Park on Sunday will be.

Everton have the best defensive record in the bottom half of the Premier League, with 20 goals conceded in 15 matches, and Sean Dyche’s hosts will look to make things as awkward as possible for the visitors.

In any case, Chelsea will have to step up their performance levels markedly from their disappointing loss 2-1 at Manchester United in midweek.

Five of the last six meetings have generated no more than two goals and another tight encounter is on the cards.

Everton v Chelsea team news

Everton: Dele Alli and Andre Gomes are out while Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Amadou Onana and Jordan Pickford face late fitness tests.

Chelsea: Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevor Chalobah are sidelined. Conor Gallagher is available after suspension but Malo Gusto, Noni Madueke and Christopher Nkunku will need to be assessed.

Everton v Chelsea predicted line-ups

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Young, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Harrison; Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson

Best bet for Everton v Chelsea :

Under 2.5 goals in Everton v Chelsea

1pt 43-40 bet365

Verdict by Joe Casey

Fulham v West Ham predictions

West Ham are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Fulham and the Hammers can extend that strong record at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Irons were 2-1 winners at Tottenham on Thursday and have won five and drawn one of their last six games in all competitions to put them within touching distance of the European places.

Fulham have played eight league games this season against teams who started the weekend in the top half of the table, but they have taken just two points from those matches and four of their five wins have come against sides in the bottom five.

The Cottagers' ability to beat the teams at the bottom will be useful as they seek to avoid being dragged into the relegation picture. But they have been consistently outclassed by the better sides and a similar fate may befall them against the Hammers.

Fulham v West Ham team news

Fulham: Issa Diop is out and Rodrigo Muniz and Adama Traore face late fitness tests.

West Ham: Michail Antonio and Alphonse Areola are set to miss the trip to Craven Cottage.

Fulham v West Ham predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Cairney, Palhinha; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen

Best bet for Fulham v West Ham :

West Ham

2pts 2-1 BoyleSports

Verdict by Joe Casey

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.