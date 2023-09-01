Premier League predictions, odds and football betting tips for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Both teams to score in Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

2pts 10-11 bet365 , Hills

Manchester City -2

2pts 5-4 Coral , Ladbrokes

B Mbeumo to score at any time in Brentford v Bournemouth

1pt 8-5 bet365

Tottenham to win and over 3.5 goals 1pt 7-2 Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Brentford v Bournemouth predictions

Brentford, one of last season's surprise packages, are refusing to buckle once more and can extend their excellent form by taking care of Bournemouth on home soil.

Thomas Frank's Bees are on a run of just one defeat in 11 games going back to last season.

And their home form looks particularly rosy - they have lost just twice at the Brentford Community Stadium since May 2022, and those defeats were at the hands of Arsenal and Newcastle, a cut above Bournemouth.

Brentford have won their last three home league games and so adept is Frank at getting players to fit that the protracted absence of Ivan Toney simply isn’t being felt.

Bournemouth are without a clean sheet in nine and making too many mistakes.

Admittedly, it's been a tough start to the season with fixtures against West Ham, Liverpool and Tottenham, but they have only one point and are allowing almost 20 shots per game.

They conceded a penalty against Liverpool and, this week in the League Cup, Swansea, so get on Toney's penalty-taking replacement Bryan Mbeumo to find the net.

Brentford v Bournemouth team news

Brentford: Ivan Toney is suspended. Josh DaSilva and Shandon Baptiste are injured. Ben Mee is fit.

Bournemouth: Adam Smith and Marcus Tavernier, injured in pre-season, are back in training. Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks, Emi Marcondes, and Dango Ouattara are definitely out.

Brentford v Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Aarons, Zarbanyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Kluivert, Billing, Semenyo; Solanke.

Best bet for Brentford v Bournemouth :

B Mbeumo to score at any time

1pt 8-5 bet365

Verdict by Steve Davies

Burnley v Tottenham predictions

Ange Postecoglou has made a positive start as Tottenham boss, and a penalty shootout defeat to Fulham in the EFL Cup in midweek shouldn’t detract from Spurs’ impressive Premier League performances.

Postecoglou made nine changes to his side on their trip to Craven Cottage, and while that incurred the fury of many Spurs supporters, the result can be disregarded in the context of a top-flight clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

The north London side have beaten Man Utd, Bournemouth and collected a point at Brentford this term and Tottenham look excellent value to beat Burnley.

The Clarets were expected to go well after last season’s romp to the Championship title but the second tier was a weak division last term and this is a major step up for their squad and manager.

Vincent Kompany’s side have been hammered by Man City and Aston Villa at Turf Moor in their opening two top-flight contests and they could be heading for another heavy defeat against Spurs.

Burnley v Tottenham team news

Burnley: The Clarets are without Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer, Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi and Anass Zaroury, while Vitinho and Aaron Ramsey face fitness tests.

Tottenham: Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined and Richarlison is a doubt.

Burnley v Tottenham predicted line-ups

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Delcroix; Manuel, Berge, Cullen, Koleosho; Amdouni, Foster

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Best bet for Burnley v Tottenham :

Tottenham to win and over 3.5 goals

1pt 7-2 Betfair

Verdict by Henry Hardwicke

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest predictions

With the sound of the transfer window slamming shut still ringing in their ears, the two teams with the most chaotic recruitment over the last couple of seasons face off as Nottingham Forest visit Chelsea today, and a fittingly frenetic affair is predicted.

The closure of the window means both teams will need to start gelling their new-look squads and the teething problems associated with that could lead to an open clash.

The teams shared a pair of score draws last season and both teams have scored in five of their combined six league games this time.

Going back to last season, nine of Forest’s last ten matches have seen both teams find the net and they can get on the scoresheet on this visit to London.

The Tricky Trees took a shock 2-0 lead away to Manchester United last week and will be wounded after losing 3-2 but they should get some joy out of a Blues defence who conceded to Wimbledon in midweek and have looked shaky.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest team news

Chelsea: Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marcus Bettinelli, Benoit Badiashile and Armando Broja are all sidelined. Romeo Lavia and Mykhailo Mudryk are doubts while new singing Cole Palmer could feature.

Nottingham Forest: Wayne Hennessey, Scott McKenna, Orel Mangala and Danilo are all likely to miss out. Joe Worrall is available after suspension while Brennan Johnson has departed.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

Chelsea (3-5-2): Sanchez; Disasi, Colwill, Silva; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Chilwell; Sterling, Jackson

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Turner; Boly, Niakhate, Worrall; Aurier, Danilo, Yates, Aina; Elanga, Gibbs-White; Awoniyi

Best bet for Chelsea v Nottingham Forest :

Both teams to score

2pts 10-11 bet365 , Hills

Verdict by Joe Casey

Manchester City v Fulham predictions

Fulham have allowed the most expected goals and shots on target in the Premier League this season and face a Manchester City side who have scored at least twice in their last 15 matches against the Cottagers.

The signs do not bode well for Marco Silva’s men and while Pep Guardiola’s side needed a late winner to win at Sheffield United last week, they are formidable on home soil.

The Citizens have won 17 consecutive matches in all competitions at the Etihad, a club record, and they look likely to rack up a high-scoring win against these opponents.

Fulham’s defensive issues have been papered over by some solid performances by Bernd Leno but against the usual Manchester City onslaught, they may crumble.

The hosts remain the only team in the top flight to have won all of their games and will want to lay down a marker before the international break.

Guardiola’s side were 3-0 winners over Burnley in the curtain-raiser and they should be able to overcome a two-goal deficit on the handicap again here.

Manchester City v Fulham team news

Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are out while Phil Foden and Manuel Akanji should recover from their gastric issues. Jeremy Doku could make his first-team debut.

Fulham: Sasa Lukic and Willian will miss out while Timothy Castagne could make his debut. Calvin Bassey returns from suspension. Alex Iwobi was signed yesterday as replacement for the departing Joao Palhinha.

Manchester City v Fulham predicted line-ups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Ream, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid; Jimenez

Best bet for Manchester City v Fulham :

Manchester City -2

2pts 5-4 Coral , Ladbrokes

Verdict by Joe Casey

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.