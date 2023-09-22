Premier League predictions, odds and football betting tips for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Odsonne Edouard to be first goalscorer v Fulham

1pt 5-1 general

Wolves 1pt 6-5 general

Both teams to score in Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

2pts 5-4 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Crystal Palace v Fulham predictions

Fulham beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park last season, in their first game after the World Cup, but the Eagles are favourites to avenge that defeat on Saturday.

Both clubs have made solid starts to 2023-24 although Fulham's two wins were both by a 1-0 margin against Everton and Luton, two teams who start the weekend in the bottom three.

Palace were stung by three late goals in last weekend's 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa, where Odsonne Edouard had given them the lead early in the second half.

Edouard scored with his only shot at Villa Park but he had seven attempts at Sheffield United on the opening weekend, notching the only goal of the game, and another seven as he bagged a brace in the 3-2 home win over Wolves.

The Palace striker opened the scoring in May's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage and he is a good bet to break the deadlock again.

Crystal Palace v Fulham team news

Crystal Palace: The Eagles are still missing Michael Olise, Matheus Franca, James Tomkins and Jefferson Lerma. Marc Guehi (hip) and Jordan Ayew (thigh) have been passed fit but Naouirou Ahamada (ankle) is out.

Fulham: Sasa Lukic and Tosin Adarabioyo are injured but defender Antonee Robinson should return.

Crystal Palace v Fulham predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Castagne; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Vinicius

Best bet for Crystal Palace v Fulham :

Odsonne Edouard to be first goalscorer

1pt 5-1 general

Verdict by James Milton

Luton v Wolves predictions

Luton are the only Premier League team with a 100 per cent losing record and their pointless status is likely to remain unchanged after Wolves's visit to Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters operate on the lowest budget in the division and would have anticipated a big step up in class but it is becoming a real challenge for them to keep their spirits up.

Rob Edwards's side are the league's joint-lowest scorers and have conceded an average of 2.5 goals per game.

Every game for them is a tough challenge and even the visit of fifth-bottom Wolves may not herald a change of fortune.

Wolves have lost four of five matches but they competed well in defeats to Manchester United (0-1) and Liverpool (1-3) and do not look like a side destined for the drop.

They were 1-0 victors at Everton last month and can again triumph against one of their relegation rivals.

Luton v Wolves team news

Luton: Dan Potts, Jordan Clark (both ankle) and Gabriel Osho (knee) are sidelined. Ross Barkley (thigh) is a doubt.

Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri (muscle fatigue) and Joe Hodge (thigh) are injury doubts.

Luton v Wolves predicted line-ups

Luton (5-3-2): Kaminski; Kabore, Burke, Lockyer, Andersen, Bell; Sambi Lokonga, Nakamba, Chong; Adebayo, Morris.

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Lemina; Hwang, Bellegarde, Neto; Cunha.

Best bet for Luton v Wolves :

Wolves

1pt 6-5 general

Verdict by Dan Childs

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest predictions

Nottingham Forest's only Premier League away win last season was a 1-0 victory at bottom club Southampton so expectations were low when they started the new campaign with trips to Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

They have come through the first three of those tests with credit, losing 2-1 to the Gunners and 3-2 to United – having led 2-0 after four minutes at Old Trafford – before a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

An away game against treble winners City is another step up in class for Forest, who drew 1-1 with Burnley on Monday, but they have the attacking players to land a blow on their depleted hosts.

City conceded in their last three league wins against Sheffield United, Fulham and West Ham and they trailed Red Star Belgrade 1-0 at half-time in Tuesday's dominant 3-1 Champions League win.

Bernardo Silva's injury leaves the Citizens short of midfield options and Forest have scored in each of their last 12 league matches.

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest team news

Manchester City: Bernardo Silva suffered a leg injury in the midweek win over Red Star Belgrade and he joins Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones on the sidelines. Mateo Kovacic may miss out again due to a back problem but Jack Grealish could be back in the squad.

Nottingham Forest: The visitors will assess the fitness of Danilo, Felipe, Wayne Hennessey and Serge Aurier. Willy Boly should return after illness and Ola Aina could replace Gonzalo Montiel at right-back.

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Nunes; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Turner; Boly, Worrall, McKenna; Aina, Sangare, Mangala, Tavares; Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Best bet for Manchester City v Nottingham Forest :

Both teams to score

2pts 5-4 BoyleSports



Verdict by James Milton

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.