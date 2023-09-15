Premier League predictions, odds and football betting tips for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Aston Villa to beat Crystal Palace

1pt 10-11 bet365 , Betfair , Hills

Over 2.5 goals in Fulham v Luton

2pts 10-11 bet365

Brighton to beat Manchester United

1pt 2-1 Betfair , Coral

Tottenham to win and both teams to score

1pt 7-4 bet365

Man City to win and both teams to score

1pt 2-1 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace predictions

Aston Villa signed off before the international break with a 3-0 defeat away to Liverpool but they have looked impenetrable on home soil and should defeat Crystal Palace at Villa Park.

Villa beat Palace 1-0 in the Midlands in March at the start of an eight-game winning run at home in the Premier League, while they also eased to a 3-0 win over Hibernian in their own backyard in Europa Conference League qualifying.

Unai Emery’s men begin their continental campaign at Legia Warsaw on Thursday but won’t want their league form to suffer as a result and this is a decent chance for three points.

Palace have had a mixed bag of results in the league but have been leaky of late, shipping twice against Plymouth in the EFL Cup and Wolves.

The Eagles’ rearguard won’t be helped by the likely absence of Marc Guehi and they should be opposed at Villa Park, where they’ve won only once in the Premier League.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace team news

Aston Villa: Alex Moreno is back in training but this game comes too soon for Jacob Ramsey, who has been struggling with a foot injury. Diego Carlos will be assessed, while Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia are out.

Crystal Palace: Marc Guehi is a doubt, meaning Rob Holding could make his debut. Michael Olise and Matheus Franca are out.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Holding, Andersen, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard.

Best bet for Aston Villa v Crystal Palace :

Aston Villa

1pt 10-11 bet365 , Betfair , Hills

Verdict by Liam Flin

Fulham v Luton predictions

All four of Luton's league and cup matches this season have produced over 2.5 goals and the Hatters can play their part in another lively contest at Fulham.

Luton boss Rob Edwards admits his players need to improve in both penalty areas after losing 4-1 to Brighton, 3-0 to Chelsea and 2-1 at home to West Ham on their return to the top flight.

They had 16 shots against the Hammers, although centre-back Mads Andersen's 93rd-minute goal was the only one on target, and can cause problems for a Fulham side beset by midfield injuries.

The Cottagers rode their luck in an opening 1-0 win at Everton, who had nine efforts on target and hit the woodwork, and they have conceded ten goals in three subsequent games, losing 3-0 to Brentford, drawing 2-2 at Arsenal and going down 5-1 at Manchester City last time out.

Fulham v Luton team news

Fulham: Midfielders Tom Cairney and Sasa Lukic are likely to miss out but Joao Palhinha and new signing Alex Iwobi should be fit.

Luton: Tom Lockyer is expected to start in central defence despite pulling out of the Wales squad. Wing-back Alfie Doughty will be assessed and Dan Potts, Jordan Clark and Gabriel Osho are injured. Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga could make his debut in midfield.

Fulham v Luton predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jimenez

Luton (5-2-1-2): Kaminski; Kabore, Andersen, Burke, Lockyer, Giles; Nakamba, Sambi Lokonga; Chong; Morris, Adebayo

Best bet for Fulham v Luton :

Over 2.5 goals

2pts 10-11 bet365

Verdict by James Milton

Man Utd v Brighton predictions

Brighton are the last team in the Premier League to have defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford, having silenced the Red Devils on the opening weekend of last season, and the ever-improving Seagulls can repeat the trick.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side continue to grow in stature, despite regularly being raided by the Premier League's elite, and they have made an imposing start to the new campaign with nine points collected from four games.

The slick Seagulls have rattled in 12 goals during the early period and have looked more settled than United, who have limped past Wolves and Nottingham Forest at home while suffering two-goal defeats at Tottenham and Arsenal.

Injuries are not helping Erik ten Hag’s cause, especially in defence, but they are unlikely to get any sympathy from a free-flowing Brighton outfit that have won the last three Premier League meetings between the pair.

Man Utd v Brighton team news

Manchester United: Antony has been put on a leave of absence and Jadon Sancho is training away from the squad. Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Raphael Varane are ruled out while Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez and new signing Sofyan Amrabat face late fitness tests.

Brighton: Evan Ferguson is expected to be fit while fellow striker Danny Welbeck should also be ready to return from a minor muscle problem. Ansu Fati and Carlos Baleba are hoping to make their debuts.

Man Utd v Brighton predicted line-ups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Best bet for Man Utd v Brighton :

Brighton

1pt 2-1 Betfair , Coral

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Tottenham v Sheffield United predictions

Tottenham have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, winning three and drawing one of their matches, and the attacking play under Ange Postecoglou already has the fans on his side.

Spurs have adjusted well since Harry Kane’s departure and they put five past Burnley before the international break to take their season tally to 11 goals.

While Tottenham have impressed in the final third, there are still defensive doubts and they conceded twice in league clashes with Brentford and the Clarets, while they also shipped against Fulham in an EFL Cup loss.

Although Postecoglou’s side should have enough firepower to beat Sheffield United, they may struggle to keep out a Blades side who scored twice in a 2-2 draw with Everton and have also found the net in defeats to Notting­ham Forest and Manchester City.

Tottenham v Sheffield United team news

Tottenham: Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil are not expected back until the end of October. Giovani Lo Celso is making progress after a thigh injury and could be available next weekend.

Sheffield United: Max Lowe, Ben Osborn, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, George Baldock, John Egan and Daniel Jebbison are all sidelined. Yasser Larouci and Tom Davies are doubts.

Tottenham v Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Basham, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Trusty, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, Thomas; McBurnie, Archer

Best bet for Tottenham v Sheffield United :

Tottenham to win and both teams to score

1pt 7-4 bet365

Verdict by James Mason

West Ham v Man City predictions

Manchester City's title defence has started off in perfect fashion with the maximum 12 points collected and they can get the better of West Ham at the London Stadium in what promises to be an entertaining affair.

The Citizens' attacking prowess was on full show in the 5-1 victory over Fulham before the international break, a game in which Erling Haaland bagged a hat-trick and took his individual tally to six goals.

Pep Guardiola's side haven't been rock-solid at the back, though, conceding in the last two victories against Sheffield United and the Cottagers and this should provide hope to West Ham that they can break City's backline.

The Hammers have put three past both Chelsea and Brighton, adding to their goal at Bournemouth and the brace at Luton, and the confidence in the final third is clear to see.

However, West Ham last tasted success against City in September 2015 and that wait for a win over the defending champions looks like it will be extended this weekend.

West Ham v Man City team news

West Ham: Vladimir Coufal is doubtful after picking up an injury on international duty. James Ward-Prowse is available despite reports he suffered a knock and he could be joined in midfield by Tomas Soucek, who is available after missing the last game with concussion.

Man City: John Stones, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic have been ruled out, but Nathan Ake and Erling Haaland have both shaken off knocks. Kevin De Bruyne remains a long-term absentee.

West Ham v Man City predicted line-ups

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Phillips; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Best bet for West Ham v Man City :

Man City to win and both teams to score

1pt 2-1 BoyleSports

Verdict by James Mason

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.