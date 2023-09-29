Premier League predictions, odds and football betting tips for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

West Ham v Sheffield United predictions

Reeling from the heaviest league defeat in their history and sitting rock-bottom of the table, Sheffield United are unlikely to find any sympathy at West Ham.

Bookmakers suspended betting on boss Paul Heckingbottom getting the chop in the aftermath of the Blades' 8-0 home loss to Newcastle and while he remains in charge for now, the losses are likely to keep mounting for the embattled Yorkshireman.

Everywhere he looks, Heckingbottom has problems and there is insufficient steel in a Blades defence who have conceded at least two goals per game in their last five outings.

West Ham have won their last six games against promoted sides, so this is a chance to get back on track after their good start was undermined by back-to-back 3-1 defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Jarrod Bowen bagged his fourth goal of the season at Anfield and his recent record of for scoring against promoted sides and team-best shots per game average of 2.7 make him a standout scoring option.

Bowen has scored six goals and registered six assists in his last 13 games against Premier League newbies and should get chances to add to his haul against Sheffield United.

West Ham v Sheffield United team news

West Ham: Aaron Cresswell could return from a hamstring injury, giving David Moyes a fully fit squad to choose from.

Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie returns from suspension and Gustavo Hamer is expected to overcome a thigh injury. John Fleck is back in training but won't feature, joining at least eight first-teamers on the sidelines.

West Ham v Sheffield United predicted line-ups

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Basham, Egan; Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, Larouci; Archer, McBurnie

Best bet for West Ham v Sheffield United

Jarrod Bowen anytime goalscorer

1pt 12-5 Hills

Verdict by Chris Rivers

Manchester United v Crystal Palace predictions

It could be a case of back to school for an injury-hit Crystal Palace side when they return to Old Trafford after being taught what Roy Hodgson described as a footballing lesson by Manchester United in Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie.

The Red Devils eased to a 3-0 victory three days ago and the Eagles will do well to avoid a similar fate on their return visit in the league.

Injuries mean there are few changes Hodgson can make to a Palace side who rarely threatened a depleted United defence in midweek, having drawn a blank at home to Fulham in the league before that.

United’s attack has been blowing hot and cold too, scoring three in recent EFL Cup and Champions League outings but netting just once in each of their last three league matches.

United have failed to score only once in their last 30 matches at home in all competitions, though, and with Rasmus Hojlund looking a good addition to the frontline, they should find a way to break Palace down.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace team news

Manchester United: Lisandro Martinez is facing a lengthy spell out with a foot injury, while Sergio Reguilon has joined the long list of defensive absentees. Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are back after illness.

Crystal Palace: Dean Henderson and Jairo Riedewald picked up injuries in the EFL Cup that could keep them out. They join six others in the treatment room, but Matheus Franca is back in training.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Manchester United (4-1-4-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro; Garnacho, Mount, Fernandes,, Rashford; Hojlund

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Mateta

Best bet for Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Man Utd & under 3.5 goals

1pts 13-10 Coral , Ladbrokes , Boyles

Verdict by Chris Rivers

Bournemouth v Arsenal predictions

Injuries are threatening Arsenal's promising start to the Premier League season but they should have enough about them to win at Bournemouth this weekend.

The Gunners were twice pegged back in the north London derby on Sunday - they were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham - with Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka having been forced off with knocks.

Both have joined Arsenal's growing list of absentees, but a second-string Gunners team dug deep to beat Brentford in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and can follow up with victory away to Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta's men have been reliable on the road this term. They have won both of their away games in the Premier League at Crystal Palace and Everton before the cup triumph at Brentford.

The Cherries also won in the cup against Stoke in midweek but are winless in six league games under Andoni Iraola and look worth opposing.

However, Bournemouth can at least get on the scoresheet against Arsenal, who have kept just two clean sheets in six Premier League games this term.

Bournemouth v Arsenal team news

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke will be assessed, while Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott and Emiliano Marcondes are sidelined.

Arsenal: Arsenal's injury list is growing with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and Fabio Vieira all out along with long-term absentees Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber.

Bournemouth v Arsenal predicted line-ups

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Billing; Tavernier, Christie, Ouattara; Moore.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Jesus.

Best bet for Bournemouth v Arsenal:

Arsenal to win and both teams to score

1pt 2-1 bet365

Verdict by Liam Flin

Newcastle v Burnley predictions

Newcastle have turned a corner in recent weeks and, buoyed by back-to-back Premier League wins over Brentford and Sheffield United and the EFL Cup scalp of Manchester City, they should account for winless Burnley.

With a goalless draw at Milan in the Champions League also on their recent copybook, the Magpies have kept four straight clean sheets and that defensive discipline ought to serve them well.

Eddie Howe and his side may have one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League clash with French powerhouses Paris St-Germain, while knocks to strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak may mean they are not at their free-flowing best.

But St James' Park is a fortress and Burnley have taken only one point from their opening five games after last season’s Championship-winning campaign.

That includes losses to nil against Manchester duo City and United and the Clarets have registered a total of only 14 shots on target in their first five fixtures.

Newcastle v Burnley team news

Newcastle: Summer signing Harvey Barnes is a long-term absentee and Callum Wilson must be assessed. Alexander Isak and Sven Botman are also doubts. Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes are expected to shrug off illness and injury.

Burnley: Manuel Benson is set to miss out, while Lyle Foster completes a three-game ban. Darko Churlinov, Hjalmar Ekdal, Michael Obaefemi and Nathan Redmond are also sidelined, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson is a doubt.

Newcastle v Burnley predicted line-ups

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Tonali; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Burnley (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Roberts, Al Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor; Cullen, Brownhill; Tresor, Ramsey, Koleosho; Amdouni.

Best bet for Newcastle v Burnley :

Newcastle & under 3.5 goals

1pt 5-4 general

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Wolves v Manchester City predictions

Manchester City will be keen to respond to Wednesday's EFL Cup exit at Newcastle and they could be in seventh heaven against Wolves at Molineux.

City have won their opening six games of their Premier League title defence while they have also triumphed in their last six meetings with Wolves, scoring three or more in five of those encounters.

Midfield absences, particularly that of suspended Rodri, enhance Wolves's prospects and they may find a way to breach Brazilian shot-stopper Ederson on the counter-attack.

Gary O'Neil’s side have scored in five of their opening six league games, which includes home defeats to Brighton and Liverpool.

However, Wolves conceded seven goals in those two games, while they have also suffered 3-2 losses at Crystal Palace and Ipswich in the EFL Cup.

With scoring sensation Erling Haaland raring to go having been rested at St James' Park in midweek, City can get among the goals and take their league winning run to seven.

Wolves v Manchester City team news

Wolves: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is suspended and Tommy Doyle is ineligible to face his parent club. Otherwise, O'Neil has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Manchester City: Rodri serves the second of his two-match suspension while Kevin De Bruyne is a long-term absentee. Bernardo Silva and John Stones are close to returning but this contest comes too soon.

Wolves v Manchester City predicted line-ups

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Lemina; Hwang, Cunha, Neto; Silva.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Phillips, Nunes; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Best bet for Wolves v Manchester City :

Manchester City to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 5-6 general

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Everton v Luton predictions

Everton got off the mark in the Premier League at the sixth time of asking with a 3-1 victory at Brentford last weekend and the Toffees are odds-on to double up at home to Luton.

Having also recorded a 2-1 win at Aston Villa in the EFL Cup in midweek, nothing bar maximum points will suffice for Sean Dyche’s side against the winless Hatters.

However, Everton have lost all three of their Goodison Park assignments 1-0 and it is too soon to say their goalscoring problems have been addressed.

Luton have taken only one point from five matches and evidently lack Premier League quality in the final third, so their best hopes are to stay tight and compact.

The Toffees will huff and puff but Luton have conceded only once in each of their last two league games, going down at Fulham before rallying for a draw with Wolves.

There have been no more than two goals in nine of Everton’s last 12 home league games and this may also be a nervy contest.

Everton v Luton team news

Everton: Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli remain out and Vitaliy Mykolenko must be assessed.

Luton: Ross Barkley is back in training but not fit enough to feature against his former club. Tom Lockyer is ready to return but Dan Potts, Gabriel Osho, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Jordan Clark are sidelined.

Everton v Luton predicted line-ups

Everton (4-3-3): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Gueye, Onana, Doucoure; Danjuma, Beto, McNeil.

Luton (5-3-2): Kaminski; Kabore, Burke, Lockyer, Andersen, Bell; Mpanzu, Nakamba, Chong; Brown, Morris.

Best bet for Everton v Luton:

Under 2.5 goals

1pt 10-11 bet365

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

