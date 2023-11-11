Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on Sunday's Premier League matches. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 2pm on Sunday

Best bets

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score

1pt 11-5 bet365

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Brighton v Sheffield United 1pt 11-10 bet365, BoyleSports

Liverpool to win & both teams to score

2pts 13-8 Hills

Sunday's Premier League 2pm predictions

Aston Villa v Fulham predictions

Aston Villa will have to play a lot better than they did at Nottingham Forest last week if they are to stay in the hunt for European football again this season, but a return to Villa Park should help them bounce back against Fulham.

Villa are hunting for their 13th consecutive home league victory and should have got their poor City Ground showing out of their system after coming from behind to beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Fulham, who were beaten by a last-gasp Manchester United goal last week, should be able to play their part and have scored in four of their last six away league games which have included trips to Arsenal and champions Manchester City.

Villa keeper Emi Martinez has had a few shaky moments recently and Unai Emery's team have conceded in six of their last seven home league matches, so there could be value in backing the home side to win but with the Cottagers also scoring.

Aston Villa v Fulham team news

Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings are long-term absentees while Jacob Ramsey is still out with an ankle injury.

Fulham: Striker Rodrigo Munix joins Issa Diop on the treatment table, but hopes are high that Adama Traore and Kenny Tete could be involved.

Aston Villa v Fulham predicted line-ups

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Zaniolo; Diaby, Watkins

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Catasgne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Iwobi, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Best bet for Aston Villa v Fulham :

Aston Villa to win and both teams to score

1pt 11-5 bet365

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Brighton v Sheffield United predictions

Sheffield United claimed their first Premier League win of the season against Wolves last week and that result should lift their mood for a trip to Brighton, who beat Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday.

A return of four points may be a bit harsh on the Blades as they played well in narrow defeats to both Manchester clubs and were winning at Tottenham before leaving empty-handed following two injury-time strikes.

While an 8-0 thumping at home to Newcastle and a 5-0 loss at Arsenal in their last away game are at the other end of the scale, statistics suggest they can cause a threat to Brighton and take part in a high-scoring clash at the Amex.

Both teams have scored in Brighton's last 15 matches and seven of their last nine at home have featured more than two goals, so combining the two could bring some profit.

Brighton v Sheffield United team news

Brighton: The Seagulls are set to be without Solly March, Danny Welbeck, Lewis Dunk, James Milner, Pervis Estupinan and Jakub Moder.

Sheffield United: Hopes are high that defender Anel Ahmedhodzic and striker Oli McBurnie will be available while Gustavo Hamer has been nursing a tight hamstring.

Brighton v Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Webster, Gross; Dahoud, Gilmour; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Sheffield United (4-3-1-2): Foderingham; Baldock, Trusty, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Thomas; Osborn; McAtee, Archer

Best bet for Brighton v Sheffield United :

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

1pt 11-10 bet365, BoyleSports

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Liverpool v Brentford predictions

Liverpool will be desperate for some home comforts at Anfield after a pair of disappointing away trips in which they needed a late Luis Diaz goal to scrape a draw against Luton last week before falling to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Toulouse on Thursday.

The Reds have been perfect in eight matches on home soil this term and are fancied to bounce back with a win against an injury-hit Brentford side.

The Bees have won three on the spin against Burnley, Chelsea and West Ham but have paid the price with many of their starters struggling with injury.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have some issues of their own in that department but the return of Virgil van Dijk and their deeper squad makes them worth siding with in this clash.

However, Brentford have failed to score in only one of their 11 league games and can get on the scoresheet in defeat.

Liverpool v Brentford team news

Liverpool: Thiago, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic remain out. Alexis Mac Allister is suspended while Ryan Gravenberch is a doubt. Virgil van Dijk is fit.

Brentford: Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Ivan Toney, Kevin Schade, Mikel Damsgaard and Josh Dasilva miss out. Keane Lewis-Potter and Shandon Baptiste are doubts but goalkeeper Mark Flekken should be fit.

Liverpool v Brentford predicted line-ups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa

Best bet for Liverpool v Brentford :

Liverpool to win and both teams to score

2pts 13-8 Hills

Verdict by Joe Casey

