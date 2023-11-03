Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on Saturday's Premier League matches. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Burnley v Crystal Palace draw

1pt 9-4 bet365

Wolves

1pt Evs bet365 , Betfair

Brentford v West Ham draw

1pt 11-4 BoyleSports

Brighton 1pt 5-4 Betfair

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

1pt 9-5 BoyleSports

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Burnley v Crystal Palace predictions

Burnley remained in the bottom three after last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at relegation rivals Bournemouth but they can stop the rot by holding mid-table Crystal Palace to a draw at Turf Moor.

Of the three promoted clubs, Burnley's poor start to the season (eight defeats in ten games) has been the most surprising.

The Clarets' confidence has been knocked and they had to absorb another blow on Wednesday as they crashed out of the EFL Cup with a 3-0 loss at Everton.

However, Vincent Kompany will have prioritised the Palace game and his players can do enough to pick up their first home point of the season.

Palace have been competitive in the majority of their matches despite injuries to key duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Eze is back in full training and could play some part at Turf Moor, but the Eagles have lost their last two and may be content with a point.

Burnley v Crystal Palace team news

Burnley: Josh Cullen serves a one-match ban and Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal are injured. Lyle Foster, Jordan Beyer and Manuel Benson are doubts.

Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze is back in full training but Michael Olise, James Tomkins and Dean Henderson remain sidelined.

Burnley v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Burnley (4-3-3): Trafford; Roberts, O'Shea, Al-Dakhil, Taylor; Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson; Koleosho, Amdouni, Zaroury.

C Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Edouard, Schlupp.

Best bet for Burnley v Crystal Palace:

Draw

1pt 9-4 bet365

Verdict by Dan Childs

Sheffield United v Wolves predictions

A lengthy injury list is not making life any easier for struggling Sheffield United, who still await their first Premier League win of the campaign, having lost nine of their opening ten games.

Not only is confidence at rock-bottom at Bramall Lane but options are also wearing thin for Paul Heckingbottom, who may struggle to rally his troops after last weekend’s 5-0 hiding at Arsenal.

When the Blades were losing games at the start of the season they were at least competitive, but they have now failed to score in three of their last five top-flight fixtures, which includes an 8-0 thrashing at home to Newcastle.

Wolves, on the other hand, are starting to put their best foot forward and they finished the stronger side in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle.

That stretched Wanderers’ unbeaten run to five Premier League matches and although the absence of Pedro Neto is a big blow, they should have enough in reserve to pick up maximum points in the Steel City.

Gary O'Neil’s side have recorded away wins at Everton and Bournemouth this season and can repeat the trick at Sheffield United, whose goal difference after ten games stands at minus 22.

Sheffield United v Wolves team news

Sheffield United: George Baldock is pushing to make his first start for two months but Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oli McBurnie are the latest Blades players to be ruled out. They join Chris Basham, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Tom Davies, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies and William Osula in a crowded treatment room.

Wolves: Winger Pedro Neto is out after sustaining a hamstring injury against Newcastle last weekend but Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has been selected in the matchday squad. Joe Hodge and Hugo Bueno are Wolves' other absentees.

Sheffield United v Wolves predicted line-ups

Sheffield United (4-3-2-1): Foderingham; Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas; Souza, Norwood, Slimane; McAtee, Hamer; Archer.

Wolves (3-4-3): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Gomes, Lemina, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Kalajdzic, Hwang.

Best bet for Sheffield United v Wolves :

Wolves

1pt Evs bet365, Betfair

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Brentford v West Ham predictions

Just a point separates Brentford and West Ham in the Premier League standings and there may be nothing to split the mid-table pair when they meet in west London on Saturday.

Both sides will be in confident mood after big wins last time out. Brentford were excellent in their league win at Chelsea last weekend while the Hammers knocked Arsenal out of the EFL Cup in midweek.

Brentford are beginning to reap the rewards their performances this season have deserved but Thomas Frank’s Bees still look a tad short at odds-on to beat the Hammers.

Brentford are an awkward opponent but West Ham boast a plentiful supply of quality in forward areas, as advertised by their win over Arsenal, and cannot be discounted.

Three of Brentford’s five home games this term have ended level and they may again have to settle for a point.

Brentford v West Ham team news

Brentford: Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Josh Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter and Ivan Toney are still unavailable. Shandon Baptiste is a doubt.

West Ham: Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez are suspended for the trip across the capital.

Brentford v West Ham predicted line-ups

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Janelt, Norgaard, Hickey; Mbeumo, Wissa

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma; Antonio

Best bet for Brentford v West Ham :

Draw

1pt 11-4 BoyleSports

Verdict by Joe Casey

Everton v Brighton predictions

Brighton are without a win in four Premier League games but they remain a strong side and can claim maximum points against Everton on Merseyside.

Roberto De Zerbi's side remain handily placed in the race for European qualification and there have been contributing factors to their recent dip in results.

The Seagulls have enjoyed their Europa League adventure but have found it tricky to contend with the increased workload.

However, they have had a free week to prepare for their trip to Goodison and should be recharged and ready to produce their best football.

Everton have had the busier week, having won 3-0 at home to Burnley in Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round tie.

Beating Burnley will have been a further boost to their confidence and the Toffees have won five of their last seven matches.

But there could be a few tired legs in the Everton camp and any fatigue may be seized upon by the Seagulls, who are desperate to get their season back on track.

Everton v Brighton team news

Everton: Sean Dyche is waiting to reintroduce Seamus Coleman and has just two definite absentees with Dele Alli (groin) and Andre Gomes (calf) on the recovery trail.

Brighton: Brighton could welcome back Pervis Estupinan (thigh) and Tariq Lamptey (unspecified injury) but Danny Welbeck (unspecified injury), Jakob Moder, Julio Encisco and Solly March (all knee) are unavailable.

Everton v Brighton predicted line-ups

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Milner; Dahoud, Gross; Fati, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Best bet for Everton v Brighton :

Brighton

1pt 5-4 Betfair

Verdict by Dan Childs

Manchester City v Bournemouth predictions

Manchester City have won their last 21 home games in all competitions and their last 13 meetings with Bournemouth, illustrating the magnitude of the task facing the Cherries at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s champions will be flying high after winning last weekend's Manchester derby 3-0, and they should extend both those dominant records without too much fuss.

Bournemouth are belatedly finding their feet under new manager Andoni Iraola, winning their first league game of the season against Burnley last weekend before giving Liverpool a scare in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The Cherries' last three games have all finished 2-1 and there could be action at both ends at the Eithad, too.

Both teams have scored in four of City's last five victories over Bournemouth and the improving Cherries can again get on the scoresheet, albeit in defeat.

Manchester City v Bournemouth team news

Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne remains sidelined but Manuel Akanji is back from suspension.

Bournemouth: Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes, Neto and Darren Randolph are injured. Lewis Cook remains suspended.

Manchester City v Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Radu; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Billing, Scott; Semenyo, Christie, Kluivert; Solanke

Best bet for Manchester City v Bournemouth :

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

1pt 9-5 BoyleSports

Verdict by Joe Casey

