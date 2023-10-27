Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on Saturday's Premier League matches. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Arsenal to win & both teams to score

1pt 9-5 BoyleSports, Hills

Draw in Bournemouth v Burnley

1pt 13-5 Betfair, BoyleSports, Hills

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Arsenal v Sheffield United predictions

Arsenal are long odds-on to beat an injury-hit Sheffield United at the Emirates, but four of the Gunners' last five home games in the Premier League have seen both teams score and they may not have things all their own way.

The Blades have netted in six of their last eight Premier League games and were unfortunate not to get anything from their 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester United last time out.

Arsenal must get back into gear quickly after their 2-1 Champions League win in Seville on Tuesday night, so it could be worth banking on the Blades at least getting on the scoresheet in north London.

It's hard to have much confidence in the Blades getting much more than a consolation goal from their trip south, though, given their raft of injuries, especially in defence.

Arsenal should have plenty of opportunities to put the game beyond United's reach but they may again fail to keep a clean sheet in victory.

Arsenal v Sheffield United team news

Arsenal: Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Jurrien Timber are set to miss out.

Sheffield United: Chris Basham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, William Osula, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan, Tom Davies and Daniel Jebbison are sidelined. George Baldock and Oli McBurnie are doubts.

Arsenal v Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Sheffield United (4-4-2): Foderingham; Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas; McAtee, Norwood, Souza, Hamer; Brewster, Archer

Best bet for Arsenal v Sheffield United :

Arsenal to win and both teams to score

1pt 9-5 Boyles, Hills

Verdict by Joe Casey

Bournemouth v Burnley predictions

The end of October may seem early to be talking about relegation six-pointers, but there is a feeling one is taking place at the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

Bournemouth and Burnley are both in the bottom three with one win between them and this looks unlikely to be a repeat of last year's FA Cup tie, which ended in a 4-2 win for the Clarets when they were flying in the Championship.

The Cherries have scored just six goals this season and Burnley have notched just one more and with the Lancastrians having conceded 23 and Bournemouth 20, there are issues at both ends.

The defensive problems are perhaps more pressing, which points to both teams adopting a cautious approach and, for outfits who find it difficult to win in the Premier League, that makes the draw a big player.

Bournemouth v Burnley team news

Bournemouth: Goalkeeper Neto is out with an ankle injury so Ionut Radu will deputise. Lewis Cook starts a three-game suspension while Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes are out.

Burnley: Connor Roberts is banned. Michael Obafemi and Jordan Beyer look set to miss out and Hjalmar Ekdal, Manuel Benson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are doubtful.

Bournemouth v Burnley predicted line-ups

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Radu; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Scott, Rothwell; Brooks, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke

Burnley (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Vitinho, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Taylor; Cullen, Brownhill; Tresor, Amdouni, Koleosho; Foster

Best bet for Bournemouth v Burnley:

Draw

1pt 13-5 Betfair, BoyleSports, Hills

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

