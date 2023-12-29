Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

Best bets

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score

1pt 15-8 bet365, Betfair

Draw in Crystal Palace v Brentford

1pt 12-5 Hills

Manchester City and both teams to score

1pt 15-8 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Draw in Wolves v Everton

1pt 12-5 Hills

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Aston Villa v Burnley predictions

Aston Villa are on a 16-match unbeaten run at home in the Premier League and it is difficult to see Burnley, who have won just three league matches all season, ending that streak.

However, the Clarets may have a say on proceedings at Villa Park, just as they have done in most of the recent meetings between these sides.

Both teams have scored in six of the last seven clashes between Villa and Burnley, including the 3-1 victory for the Villans in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor this term.

Vincent Kompany’s side have found their shooting boots on their travels too, drawing 1-1 at Brighton before landing an impressive 2-0 victory over in-form Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Unai Emery’s Villans have been far from watertight, conceding three to Manchester United - who had failed to score in their previous four games - in their last match, and they could be breached once more, even if all three points remain in Birmingham.

Aston Villa v Burnley team news

Aston Villa: Lucas Digne misses out alongside Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Youri Tielemans, Bertrand Traore, Robin Olsen and suspended midfielder Boubacar Kamara. However, Unai Emery can call upon Matty Cash and Pau Torres again, who are back following suspension and injury respectively, although the latter has been confirmed as not 100% ready by the Villa boss.

Burnley: Luca Koleosho, Hjalmar Ekdal and Jack Cork are Burnley’s only absentees and Vincent Kompany may keep changes at a minimum following a solid display against Liverpool.

Aston Villa v Burnley predicted line-ups

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Cash, Luiz, Dendoncker, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Amdouni, Foster

Best bet for Aston Villa v Burnley :

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score

1pt 15-8 bet365, Betfair

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Crystal Palace v Brentford predictions

All five Premier League meetings between these sides have ended level, with the last three finishing 1-1, and the backing same outcome looks a solid selection this time too.

Neither side are in stellar form - Palace have failed to win any of their last eight matches while Brentford has lost six of their last seven - suggesting a closely-fought encounter is likely at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles drew their last home match against Brighton, a team with a similar ethos to the Bees, and have also drawn with Fulham and Nottingham Forest in south London this term - two sides who are within two points of Brentford’s Premier League tally.

Roy Hodgson should get a big performance out of his side but the visitors are unbeaten in seven London derbies, winning the last four, and should give a good account of themselves in what could be a very close tie.

Crystal Palace v Brentford team news

Crystal Palace: Joel Ward, Cheick Doucoure, Sam Johnstone, Jerusun Rak-Sakyi and Odsonne Edouard all miss out for Palace, while the match is also likely to come too soon for Rob Holding, who is nearing a return.

Brentford: The Bees have even more absentees than their hosts, with Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Kristoffer Ajer all injured and both Ivan Toney and Ben Mee missing through suspension. Frank Onyeka is back following a one-match ban.

Crystal Palace v Brentford predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Richards; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Mateta

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ghoddos; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Wissa, Maupay, Damsgaard

Best bet for Crystal Palace v Brentford :

Draw

1pt 12-5 Hills

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Manchester City v Sheffield United predictions

A trip to the Club World Cup may have done Manchester City some good and they did well to come from behind to claim a 3-1 win at in-form Everton on Wednesday.

However, Sheffield United will remember how well they fought against the champions when they were beaten by a late Rodri goal in the reverse fixture in August.

Their success at Goodison was only City's second in their last seven league outings and while they should see off the Blades, there is a decent chance that the Yorkshire outfit can find the net.

Chris Wilder's side should have taken a lot from a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa, where they were stung by a late equaliser, and it is worth remembering that City have kept just two clean sheets in their 16 games, so a positive United showing could reward them with a goal.

Manchester City v Sheffield United team news

Manchester City: John Stones is set to miss out with an ankle injury while the game could come too early for Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland

Sheffield United: Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gustavo Hamer are suspended and James McAtee is unable to play against his parent club.

Manchester City v Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake; Kovacic, Rodri; Foden, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez.

Sheffield United (3-4-3): Foderingham; Baldock, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Larouci; Brooks, McBurnie, Archer.

Best bet for Manchester City v Sheffield United :

Manchester City and both teams to score

1pt 15-8 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Wolves v Everton predictions

Everton find themselves just a point above the relegation zone following their 3-1 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday, but they should be confident that they can get something at Wolves.

The Toffees are defying a ten-point deduction and had won four away games on the bounce before being unfortunate to go down 2-1 at Tottenham last Saturday.

So Sean Dyche's team should not be too despondent as they head to Molineux, even though their hosts extended their unbeaten home run to seven matches with their 2-1 Christmas Eve win over Chelsea.

Of those five matches, three have ended in draws and the wins for Gary O'Neil's side have all been by a one-goal margin, including a 2-1 success over Spurs in which they scored both goals in injury-time.

So these two could be hard to separate and the draw could offer some decent value.

Wolves v Everton team news

Wolves: Hopes are high that Hee-Chan Hwang will recover from a back issue but Craig Dawson is out with a knee injury.

Everton: Abdoulaye Doucoure faces a late test on a thigh injury while Idrissa Gueye and Ashley Young are still out. Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks set to return up front.

Wolves v Everton predicted line-ups

Wolves (3-4-3): Sa; Kilman, S Bueno, Gomes; Semedo, Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde; Hwang, Cunha, Sarabia.

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarlowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gomes, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

Best bet for Wolves v Everton :

Draw

1pt 12-5 Hills

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

