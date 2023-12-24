Premier League predictions and football betting tips for Boxing Day's 12.30pm & 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth v Fulham

Sheffield United v Luton

Tuesday's Premier League 12.30pm & 3pm predictions

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest predictions

Nuno Espirito Santo's first game in charge of Nottingham Forest ended in heartbreak on Saturday when a late Dominic Solanke goal condemned the Tricky Trees to a sixth defeat in seven league outings.

And Tuesday's trip to St James' Park, where Newcastle have won their last seven Premier League matches, is unlikely to afford the strugglers much solace.

Six of the Magpies' last seven home victories have been accompanied by a clean sheet and Eddie Howe's side should prove far too strong for their ailing visitors.

Three of the Magpies' last four home games have gone over 2.5 goals and the same bet has landed in three of Forest's last four away matches, so backing Newcastle to bounce back from their weekend defeat at Luton with a high-scoring success appeals at 11-8.

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest team news

Newcastle: Joe Willock, Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Elliot Anderson, Javier Manquillo and Harvey Barnes remain sidelined. Jamaal Lascelles hobbled off in the defeat at Luton and could miss out while Joelinton is also a doubt.

Nottingham Forest: Willy Boly was sent off in Forest's 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday and is suspended for the trip to Tyneside. Striker Taiwo Awoniyi is injured and Ibrahim Sangare, Felipe and Serge Aurier are all doubts.

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento; Miley, Guimares, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Turner; Williams, Murillo, Niakhate, Toffolo; Mangala, Yates; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood

Best bet for Newcastle v Nottingham Forest :

Newcastle to win and over 2.5 goals

1pt 11-8 BoyleSports

Bournemouth v Fulham predictions

Bournemouth are arguably the form side in the Premier League, having taken 16 points from their last 18 available, and the Cherries look ripe to continue their recent resurgence against Fulham.

Andoni Iraola's hosts have beaten Manchester United and Newcastle to nil in that impressive run, as well as drawing with highflying Aston Villa, whereas the visiting Cottagers have lost their last two games without scoring.

Fulham were beaten 2-0 at home to strugglers Burnley on Saturday and, without the services of suspended striker Raul Jimenez at the Vitality Stadium, they may be in for another tough afternoon.

They have failed to win on the road in the Premier League since the opening day of the season, going eight league away games without victory since, and have won just one of their last 12 matches against the Cherries.

Bournemouth v Fulham team news

Bournemouth: Max Aarons, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes, Lloyd Kelly and Tyler Adams are out and Hamed Traore and Darren Randolph are doubts. Milos Kerkez could return at left-back.

Fulham: Suspended forward Raul Jimenez is the Cottagers' only confirmed absentee. Tim Ream and Adama Traore are doubts, although Marco Silva could ring the changes following Saturday's disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Burnley.

Bournemouth v Fulham predicted line-ups

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Ouattara; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Best bet for Bournemouth v Fulham :

Bournemouth

2pts 6-5 Betfair

Sheffield United v Luton predictions

Luton have found some form of late, losing narrowly to title-contenders Arsenal and Manchester City before beating Newcastle on Saturday, and their ability to find the net has been on show lately.

They have scored seven goals in their last five games after netting just 11 in their 12 previous matches, and they could have some joy against Sheffield United, who are depleted at the back and have conceded more goals (44) than any other Premier League side this season.

Carlton Morris was on the bench for Luton's home win over Newcastle but he could be restored to the Hatters' starting line-up against the Blades, who he scored against in both Championship meetings between the clubs last season.

With the Blades struggling at the back, Morris's physical presence could cause issues for Chris Wilder's depleted backline and he could breach the Blades once more.

Sheffield United v Luton team news

Sheffield United: Centre-backs Anel Ahmedhodzic, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan and Chris Basham are all out, meaning George Baldock will continue to deputise in defence. Tom Davies, Daniel Jebbison and Rhian Brewster are also sidelined.

Luton: The Hatters will be without defenders Reece Burke, Dan Potts and Tom Lockyer for the trip to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United v Luton predicted line-ups

Sheffield United (3-4-3): Foderingham; Baldock, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Norwood, Souza, Larouci; Brooks, McBurnie, Archer

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Kabore, Sambi-Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Morris, Brown

Best bet for Sheffield United v Luton :

Carlton Morris to score

1pts 12-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

