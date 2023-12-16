Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs

When to bet

Matches kick off at 2pm on Sunday

Best bets

Arsenal to win & both teams to score v Brighton

1pt 19-10 Hills

Under 2.5 goals in Brentford v Aston Villa

2pts 11-10 Hills

Sunday's Premier League 2pm predictions

Arsenal v Brighton predictions

Arsenal can make the most of their scheduling advantage to shake off last week's Premier League defeat to Aston Villa by beating Brighton at home.

The Gunners played PSV in the Champions League on Tuesday and were able to rest many of their stars, while Brighton were in Europa League action at Marseille on Thursday in a much more challenging situation.

Arsenal can take advantage of any fatigue in the Brighton ranks to collect their seventh consecutive home victory, but it may be worth boosting the potential payout by taking the Gunners to win a game in which both teams score.

Albion have found the net at least once in their last 15 matches, which includes high-profile tests against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, while the Gunners have kept just three clean sheets in their last ten, with their defence being breached in their last four games.

Arsenal won with both teams scoring in their last two home league games against Burnley and Wolves and that looks a likely outcome again.

Arsenal v Brighton team news

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny is out with a hamstring injury. Gabriel Martinelli should be available after illness and Emile Smith Rowe is also fit again.

Brighton: Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, Ansu Fati, Pervis Estupinan and Julio Enciso are all out. Evan Ferguson and Carlos Baleba are pushing for places in the starting line-up.

Arsenal v Brighton predicted line-ups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Igor Julio; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Buonanotte, Mitoma; Joao Pedro.

Best bet for Arsenal v Brighton :

Arsenal to win & both teams to score

1pt 19-10 Hills

Verdict by Phil Agius

Brentford v Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa could finish the weekend on top of the Premier League if results elsewhere go their way, but there is no guarantee that Unai Emery's men will hold up their end of the bargain when they visit Brentford.

Villa are enjoying a magnificent campaign and trail Liverpool by two points as the season nears the halfway stage, but their road form has been hit and miss and they're undoubtedly a more reliable betting proposition at Villa Park.

With Bryan Mbeumo injured and Ivan Toney still out for another month, Brentford are lacking firepower and that could force Thomas Frank to prioritise defending as he tends to do when the big guns come to west London.

The Villans fit firmly into that bracket on current form, although they could be without some key attacking options with Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans both doubts. With both teams short of full strength, goals could be scarce.

Brentford v Aston Villa team news

Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo is facing three months on the sidelines following an ankle operation. Mathias Jensen is unavailable but Nathan Collins could be in line for a return. Ivan Toney is banned for another month.

Aston Villa: Lucas Digne and Douglas Luiz are serving one-match bans, while Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans face late fitness tests. Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia, Robin Olsen and Bertrand Traore remain sidelined.

Brentford v Aston Villa predicted line-ups

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Ghoddos, Pinnock, Mee, Janelt; Baptiste, Norgaard, Onyeka; Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Wissa

Aston Villa (4-4-1-1): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Kamara, McGinn, Ramsey; Tielemans; Watkins

Best bet for Brentford v Aston Villa:

Under 2.5 goals

2pts 11-10 Hills



Verdict by Joe Champion

