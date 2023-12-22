Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Fulham to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 6-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Over 1.5 Luton goals

1pt 5-2 general

Dominic Solanke to score

1pt 9-4 bet365

Everton or draw double chance

1pt 21-20 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Fulham v Burnley predictions

Fulham have scored 16 goals in their last five home league matches and it is difficult to see Burnley putting up much resistance at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s team put five without reply past Nottingham Forest and West Ham within a week and they should bounce back from last week’s 3-0 defeat at Newcastle, where they played for 70 minutes with ten men following Raul Jimenez’s red card.

The Clarets gained a 1-1 draw at Brighton the last time they were on the road, but their only wins have come against fellow bottom-three dwellers Sheffield United and Luton. They have, however, found the net in five of their eight league away matches since winning last season’s Championship.

The Cottagers should be full of beans back on the banks of the Thames and can claim three points from a game containing plenty of goals.

Fulham v Burnley team news

Fulham: Adama Traore and Tim Ream have been ruled out and Raul Jimenez is banned after his red card at Newcastle. Willian faces a fitness test.

Burnley: Luca Koleosho and Charlie Taylor miss out but Lyle Foster could be available and decisions will be made on Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork and Aaron Ramsey.

Fulham v Burnley predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Vinicius.

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Delcroix; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert; Rodriguez, Amdouni.

Best bet for Fulham v Burnley:

Fulham to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 6-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Luton v Newcastle predictions

Luton were rocked by skipper Tom Lockyer’s cardiac arrest in their abandoned game at Bournemouth last week and will surely be keen to put on a show back at Kenilworth Road, where they have been playing well.

The Hatters have put on strong shows in home games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City despite taking just one point from those three matches and they can severely test travel-sick Newcastle.

The Magpies’ 8-0 win at Sheffield United has been their only away win of the season and they have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven league games on the road.

Eddie Howe’s side continue to be ravaged by injuries - a 3-0 win over Fulham last week has been their only success in their last five games - and the Hatters can join the group of teams who have exposed Newcastle’s defence in recent weeks, spurred on by a boisterous and emotional home crowd.

Luton v Newcastle team news

Luton: Tom Lockyer is out after collapsing at Bournemouth last week while Reece Burke and Dan Potts will also be missing, Cauley Woodrow could return but Marvelous Nakamba serves a one-match ban.

Newcastle: Anthony Gordon is hoping to shake off a knock while the injury-hit Magpies are also waiting on Fabian Schar, Joelinton, Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak.

Luton v Newcastle predicted line-ups

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Kabore, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Morris, Brown.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Best bet for Luton v Newcastle:

Over 1.5 Luton goals

1pt 5-2 general

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth predictions

Nuno Espirito Santo would have preferred an easier assignment for his first game as Nottingham Forest manager than Bournemouth, who are undefeated in five matches and beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford in their most recent outing.

The new boss will look to implement his defensive style as quickly as possible at the City Ground although that may take some time due to Forest's bloated squad and, while that transition takes place and Santo tries to find his best line-up, they could be left exposed against the in-form Cherries.

The hosts have conceded 14 goals in their last six matches and Dominic Solanke, who scored and assisted in his sole appearance against the Tricky Trees last season, will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing such a weak backline.

The Cherries talisman has registered 19 shots in his last five games, scoring four goals in that run, and should get plenty of opportunities at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth team news

Nottingham Forest: New boss Nuno Espirito Santo will have to do without star striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who continues to recover from a long-term injury, while Felipe, Serge Aurier and Ibrahim Sangare are all doubts.

Bournemouth: Tyler Adams, Lloyd Kelly and Max Aarons are all confirmed absentees for Bournemouth while the game looks to have come too soon for Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes, Hamed Traore and Darren Randolph, although that quartet are nearing a return.

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest (3-4-3): Turner; Boly, Niakhate, Murillo; Williams, Danilo, Mangala, Toffolo; Elanga, Wood, Gibbs-White

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke

Best bet for Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth :

Dominic Solanke to score

1pt 9-4 bet365

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Tottenham v Everton predictions

Yves Bissouma's four-match suspension could prove damning to Tottenham's chances of regaining a spot in the top four as the Malian's absence in midfield will be felt hard by Ange Postecoglou's side.

Spurs lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa the last time Bissouma was absent for a match and his importance to the side cannot be underestimated, while the same is true of left-back Destiny Udogie, who is also suspended for the visit of Everton.

The drop-off from Udogie to his replacement Emerson Royal is significant and the Toffees could find some joy against a depleted Tottenham backline.

Sean Dyche's side have won their last four Premier League matches to nil, in a run that has included victories over Newcastle and Chelsea, and their only loss in seven road games came at Anfield against highflying rivals Liverpool.

Spurs have lost three of their last four home matches and could be frustrated by a resilient Toffees side who look set to leave north London with at least a point.

Tottenham v Everton team news

Tottenham: Yves Bissouma will be serving the first leg of a four-match suspension against Everton after his red card against Nottingham Forest, in a game that also saw Destiny Udogie pick up his fifth yellow card of the season meaning he also misses out alongside long-term absentees Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Micky van de Ven and Ryan Sessegnon.

Everton: Former Spurs star Dele Alli is a confirmed absentee alongside Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Ashley Young, while Vitaliy Mykolenko and Seamus Coleman are doubts.

Tottenham v Everton predicted line-ups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Royal; Hojbjerg, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Everton (4-5-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Best bet for Tottenham v Everton :

Everton or draw double chance

1pt 21-20 Hills

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.