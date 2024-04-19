Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

Matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Brentford to win & both teams to score v Luton

1pt 13-5 Hills

Draw in Sheffield United v Burnley

1pt 13-5 bet365, Betfair, Hills

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Luton v Brentford predictions

Injury-hit Luton scored an 89th-minute winner to see off Bournemouth in their last Premier League game at Kenilworth Road but they have lost nine of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

The Hatters start this round of fixtures just a point from safety, helped by points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest.

However, Rob Edwards is working with a severely depleted squad and visitors Brentford have been well backed to take three points off them this weekend.

Luton have failed to score in only one of their last 21 league fixtures - this month's 2-0 defeat at title-contenders Arsenal - so backing Brentford to win and both teams to score appeals.

The Bees had a tough winter, not helped by a rash of injuries, but they ended a nine-game winless streak by beating Sheffield United 2-0 last weekend.

Before that victory, Thomas Frank's men claimed encouraging draws with Manchester United and Brighton at home and away to Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa, where they scored three times in the space of nine second-half minutes, so they are worth backing to trouble a leaky Luton defence.

Luton v Brentford team news

Luton: Issa Kabore returns after being ineligible to face his parent club Manchester City. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Teden Mengi will be assessed but Marvelous Nakamba, Elijah Adebayo, Mads Andersen, Jacob Brown, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts, Amari'i Bell, Gabriel Osho and Chiedozie Ogbene remain sidelined.

Brentford: Defenders Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry are out, along with midfielder Josh Dasilva, but Ivan Toney, Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer should be involved.

Luton v Brentford predicted line-ups

Luton (4-3-3): Kaminski; Kabore, Hashioka, Burke, Doughty; Clark, Mpanzu, Barkley; Townsend, Morris, Chong

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Jorgensen, Collins, Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Janelt, Damsgaard, Reguilon; Mbeumo, Toney

Luton v Brentford key stat

Both teams have scored in 12 of Luton's last 13 defeats

Best bet for Luton v Brentford :

Brentford to win & both teams to score

1pt 13-5 Hills

Verdict by James Milton

Sheffield United v Burnley predictions

Fans of Sheffield United and Burnley have grown accustomed to not getting what they want this season and the Premier League strugglers may have to settle for a point apiece at Bramall Lane.

The draw would do little for either club's chances of a great escape but the Blades have won only two of their 16 home matches and the Clarets have just two victories from 16 on the road.

Vincent Kompany's men won December's reverse fixture 5-0, helped by the 46th-minute dismissal of Blades striker Oli McBurnie, and their last six results include a 2-1 home win over Brentford and creditable draws with West Ham, Chelsea, Wolves and Brighton.

The Seagulls equalised at Turf Moor last weekend thanks to a shocking own goal from Burnley keeper Arijanet Muric, who faces a rejuvenated Sheffield United attack.

Chris Wilder's men let slip two-goal leads in last month's draws with Bournemouth and Fulham before McBurnie's late goal earned them a 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea on April 7.

Defensive injuries mean the bottom-of-the-table hosts are hard to fancy to claim maximum points and a return to the Championship may loom larger for both teams after Saturday's clash.

Sheffield United v Burnley team news

Sheffield United: Defenders Jayden Bogle and Jack Robinson are likely to miss out along with John Egan, Chris Basham, Daniel Jebbison, Rhian Brewster, Tom Davies, George Baldock, Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Burnley: Centre-back Dara O'Shea is available after a ban. Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil face fitness tests and Luca Koleosho, Aaron Ramsey and Nathan Redmond remain sidelined.

Sheffield United v Burnley predicted line-ups

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Grbic; Holgate, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic; Osborn, Souza, Hamer, Arblaster, Larouci; McBurnie, Brereton Diaz

Burnley (4-5-1): Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Foster, Berge, Brownhill, Cullen, Odobert; Datro Fofana

Sheffield United v Burnley key stat

Burnley have drawn four of their last six league matches

Best bet for Sheffield United v Burnley :

Draw

1pt 13-5 bet365, Betfair, Hills

Verdict by James Milton

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.