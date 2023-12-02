Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Sunday's 2pm kick-offs

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on Sunday's Premier League matches. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Sunday's Premier League 2pm predictions

Liverpool v Fulham predictions

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City last week was an important marker in the title race but if they are to challenge the Reds will need to make sure they win home games against the likes of Fulham, who make the trip to Anfield on Sunday.

Going into this weekend’s action, the visitors were the lowest scorers outside the three promoted teams, having netted 13 times in as many games.

Marco Silva’s side picked up a controversial 3-2 win over Wolves on Monday but look unlikely to secure their second away win of the season against a Liverpool side who are rock-solid at home.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all ten of their home games this term, by an aggregate score of 31-4.

The Reds have recorded four wins to nil in their last five matches at Anfield and are fancied to extend that run against one of the poorest attacking teams in the division.

Liverpool v Fulham team news

Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara, Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, Stefan Bajcetic and Alisson are all out.

Fulham: Rodrigo Muniz, Adama Traore and Issa Diop will miss out. Joao Palhinha returns from a suspension.

Liverpool v Fulham predicted line-ups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Best bet for Liverpool v Fulham :

Liverpool win to nil

2pts 13-10 Betfair

Verdict by Joe Casey

Chelsea v Brighton predictions

Chelsea had looked to be on the up in the Premier League after positive results against Tottenham and Manchester City, but they looked back to square one after a 4-1 thrashing by Newcastle last time out.

That was a big setback for the Blues, who have a catalogue of injuries to contend with and will be missing captain Reece James, who is suspended.

But Brighton are also missing key players - Solly March and Tariq Lamptey, for example - and they have picked up just one win in their last seven league matches.

Four of those games finished as draws and that could be the best bet when these sides clash at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have struggled to assert their authority on home soil, having won just one of their last 14 top-flight games on their own patch, and a draw could offer value as both sides prepare for hectic festive periods.

Chelsea v Brighton team news

Chelsea: Christopher Nkunku could be in the matchday squad, but Reece James and Marc Cucurella are suspended and Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Ben Chilwell and Malo Gusto are sidelined.

Brighton: The Seagulls are missing a handful of players through injury including Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck, Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso and Pervis Estupinan. Mahmoud Dahoud and Lewis Dunk are suspended.

Chelsea v Brighton predicted line-ups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Hinshelwood, Igor, Milner; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Best bet for Chelsea v Brighton :

Draw

1pt 16-5 bet365, Betfair, Hills

Verdict by Liam Flin

Bournemouth v Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa climbed to fourth in the Premier League table after their 3-1 win at Tottenham last weekend and Unai Emery’s men have won seven of their last eight matches. However, those victories have come against West Ham, Luton, Fulham, Legia Warsaw, two games against AZ Alkmaar and Spurs.

Clearly, Tottenham are a good team, but it was a hugely depleted Spurs side and Ange Postecoglou’s men could have been three or four up in the first half.

Villa are a talented team, but their recent kind run of fixtures may have created a false impression and they are a little too short at Bournemouth.

The Cherries were excellent when hitting 21 shots on goals in a 3-1 win at Sheffield United, they managed 16 efforts when beating a top-level Newcastle side on the south coast and Andoni Iraola’s men have impressed in those back-to-back victories. At 12-5, the Cherries are the pick.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa team news

Bournemouth: Lloyd Kelly picked up a hamstring injury at Sheffield United and will miss the visit of Aston Villa. Max Aarons, Tyler Adams, Alex Scott and Ryan Fredericks are out.

Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins missed Villa's midweek tie with Legia Warsaw but could be fit to return. Boubacar Kamara is suspended and Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings are injured.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa predicted line-ups

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Cash, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Best bet for Bournemouth v Aston Villa :

Bournemouth

1pt 12-5 general

Verdict by Henry Hardwicke

