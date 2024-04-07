Premier League latest news, odds and reaction: Liverpool slip to third in title betting after Old Trafford draw

Liverpool tumbled to third place in the Premier League title betting after being held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester United in a wild game at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Reds had been favourites to win the league heading into the match and looked to be on their way to strengthening their position when they dominated the first half, having the first 15 shots of the game. However, they led only 1-0 after being unable to add to the 23rd-minute opening goal from Luis Diaz.

Jurgen Klopp's team were still 4-6 to win when Bruno Fernandes sent the stadium crazy with an audacious equaliser from United's first shot of the game just five minutes into the second half. And they were out to 100-30 with the draw on offer at 2-1 when United went 2-1 up with a tremendous finish from midfielder Kobbie Mainoo after 67 minutes.

The Reds had previously held the lead in 22 league matches this season and won 20 of those games, drawing the other two, but they looked on course to turn a lead into a loss for the first time in 134 games since 2016.

However, they were able to make it only two points dropped rather than three when Mohamed Salah comfortably converted a penalty awarded for a foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Harvey Elliott with six minutes left.

With the three title contenders now all having played 31 games Arsenal lead Liverpool on goal difference with Manchester City just one point behind. However, bookmakers prefer the chances of City retaining the trophy and Pep Guardiola's team are 6-4 to win the title with bet365, who have Arsenal at 7-4 and Liverpool at 9-4.

City are no better than 1-11 to win at home to Luton in their game next Saturday, while Liverpool and Arsenal both play on Sunday at home to Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively. Bet365 go 5-2 that the title is decided on goal difference and evens that it will be claimed by a margin of one to three points.

The Old Trafford epic was not the only entertaining encounter on Sunday as Rangers and Celtic had earlier served up a classic Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

It ended 3-3, but had begun with a bang as Celtic went ahead through Daizen Maeda after just 21 seconds. The Bhoys led 2-0 at half-time but Rangers got a goal back 10 minutes into the second half and equalised through sub Abdallah Sima with just four minutes left. Adam Idah restored Celtic's lead almost immediately but the Gers were back level in added time thanks to a great strike by Rabbi Matondo.

After all the drama, Rangers remain one point behind Celtic with a game in hand and they are 4-6 favourites for the title at bet365 with Celtic at 11-10.