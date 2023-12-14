Nottingham Forest v Tottenham predictions, odds and betting tips: Slick Spurs can secure high-scoring success

Unibet are offering £30 in free bets on Nottingham Forest v Tottenham. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

You can watch Nottingham Forest v Tottenham in the Premier League on December 15th, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 8pm on Friday.

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham and both teams to score

1pt 9-4 Hills

You can bet on Nottingham Forest v Tottenham here and get £30 in free bets with Unibet

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham odds

Nottingham Forest 15-4

Tottenham 8-11

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham team news

Nottingham Forest

Murillo is a doubt while Serge Aurier and Taiwo Awoniyi are ruled out.

Tottenham

Giovani Lo Celso has joined Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Micky van de Ven, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur on the sidelines.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham predictions

Tottenham are having a roller-coaster season under Ange Postecoglou but they appear to be on the up after last Sunday's 4-1 success at home to Newcastle and they can follow up by defeating Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Spurs went through a five-match winless run from November which saw them slide from the top of the table to outside the top four. But the vast majority of their fans have remained fully supportive of Postecoglou, who is delivering the thrill-seeking, front-foot football which had long been craved.

There are obvious risks attached to Postecoglou's approach, which demands high energy and a willingness to accept an increased vulnerability to counter-attacks.

Spurs have conceded 23 goals, which is the highest among the top seven teams, and their substantial injury list has been at least partly influenced by the high-intensity approach demanded from the manager.

The Londoners' absence from Europe and their early exit from the EFL Cup has lessened the workload, but the busy Christmas period will ask further questions of the players.

While Tottenham will prepare to deliver another high-octane performance, Forest are just as certain to defend deep and aim to do some damage on the break.

Steve Cooper's side tend to play the same way whether at home or away and it was a successful enough strategy last season, when the club finished four points above the relegation zone.

There were hopes that Forest could continue to progress but they have taken one point taken from their last five games, raising fears of a relegation battle.

Forest fans remain largely supportive of Cooper, who will be forever remembered as the man who ended the club's 23-year exile from the top flight, but owner Angelos Marinakis is likely to take a less emotional view and there has been talk of a change in the offing. Cooper is sitting right at the top of the sack race betting.

Cooper's side stopped the rot last Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Wolves, but they have won just one of 12 matches since the September international break and their struggles are offering plenty of encouragement to the teams beneath them.

Forest have scored in six of their seven home matches and are likely to find a way past Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario, who has not kept a clean sheet in the last seven attempts. But Forest's deep-lying defence may find it tough to soak up the anticipated waves of Tottenham attacks.

There has been a recent trend of Tottenham starting games in the ascendancy and failing to maintain the energy levels.

However, they produced a more complete performance against the Magpies last weekend and can overwhelm Forest with a high-scoring success.

Key stat

Only two of Tottenham's last seven wins have been accompanied by clean sheets

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (3-5-2): Turner; Boly, Murillo, Niakhate; Williams, Yates, Mangala, Kouyate, Toffolo; Elanga, Gibbs-White.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Sangare, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Felipe, Origi, Danilo, Aina.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison.

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Royal, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington, Lloris.

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Star man Anthony Elanga

Top scorer Anthony Elanga/Chris Wood

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Orel Mangala

Assist ace Anthony Elanga/Harry Toffolo

Set-piece aerial threat Cheikhou Kouyate

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Yves Bissouma

Assist ace Pedro Porro

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham b et builder predictions

Tottenham to win

Tottenham were impressive 4-1 victors at home to Newcastle last Sunday and they should be too strong for struggling Nottingham Forest, who are, winless in five.

Heung-Min Son to score at any time

Heung-Min Son has led the way for Spurs with ten league goals and has every chance of increasing his tally this week.

Cristian Romero to be carded

Cristian Romero has been carded in five of his last eight Tottenham appearances and looks a prime candidate to overstep the mark at the City Ground.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

Grab a £30 Unibet Premier League free bet on Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

We’ve already mentioned that Unibet are offering a £30 free bet for Nottingham Forest v Tottenham.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £30 free bet to place on Nottingham Forest v Tottenham. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Unibet through this link and click the Register button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a football market with odds of 1-1 or greater You will be rewarded with £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled

Unibet Premier League betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Champions League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only.

Minimum deposit £10.

Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1-1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled.

Free bets valid for seven days.

£10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited.

Casino bonus must be wagered at least 50x before any withdrawals can take place.

Full T&Cs apply.

18+ begambleaware.org.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.