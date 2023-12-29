Nottingham Forest v Manchester United predictions, odds and betting tips: Feisty Forest can stop their run of home defeats

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets on the Nottingham Forest v Manchester United fixture. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

You can watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm.

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 13-5 bet365, Betfair, Hills

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United odds

Nottingham Forest 23-10

Manchester United 23-20

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United team news

Nottingham Forest

Willy Boly is available after suspension but Ibrahim Sangare serves a one-match ban. Felipe, Serge Aurier and Taiwo Awoniyi are injured.

Manchester United

Luke Shaw, Sofyan Amrabat and Anthony Martial are doubts and Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez miss out.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United predictions

Manchester United went on a run of 16 games without a Premier League draw in the first fourth months of the season, but they shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw at Liverpool earlier this month and might have to accept a point against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The campaign has been a roller-coaster ride for United manager Erik ten Hag, who has experienced a few too many downs and not enough highs.

And United's lack of consistency is illustrated by the fact that they have registered back-to-back league wins on just two occasions this season.

Ten Hag was under massive pressure before Tuesday's fixture at home to Aston Villa and his job was on the line after the Villans had opened up a two-nil half-time lead.

However, after going nine halves of football without scoring, United produced a superb second-half display to run out 3-2 winners and climb to seventh in the table.

With changes taking place on the ownership front it seems likely that United will be active in the January window, but they sit six points adrift of the top four and cannot afford to drop points at the City Ground, where they have been victorious on their last four visits.

Ten Hag is desperate for his team to put together a run of good form but he remains constrained by injuries with 11 senior players either doubtful or out of contention on Saturday.

Scope for rotation looks limited and if energy levels are not quite as high as they were against Villa, United may find it tough to get the job done.

Forest are on a run of four successive home defeats but their supporters were re-energised by Tuesday's 3-1 victory at Newcastle, which brought an end to a seven-match winless sequence.

A lot of Forest fans were sad to see Steve Cooper depart but their scepticism over replacement head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will soon disappear if the Tyneside triumph is a sign of things to come.

The Tricky Trees travelled to Newcastle with a lack of confidence and were further tested by falling behind to Alexander Isak's 23rd-minute penalty. But they responded superbly with Chris Wood helping himself to hat-trick against his former employers.

Wood was often a substitute in the earlier months of the season but seems to have the full faith of Nuno and his physical attributes present a challenge to United's injury-hit defence.

Deploying a powerful centre-forward affords Forest the option of playing more directly on occasions, although their main method of attack will be to use the pace of attackers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga.

There should be enough talent among that front three to pull Forest clear of the drop zone but it might not be quite enough to overcome United, who will be harder to beat after their midweek triumph.

Key stat

Manchester United have drawn two of their last four away fixtures.

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Turner; Montiel, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina; Danilo, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Boly, Toffolo, Tavares, Worrall, Mangala, Williams, Kouyate, Dominguez, Origi.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojland.

Subs: Bayindir, Mainoo, Reguilon, Antony, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Gore, Mejbri, Kambwala.

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Star man Anthony Elanga

Top scorer Chris Wood

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Orel Mangala

Assist ace Anthony Elanga

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Scott McTominay

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes/Marcus Rashford

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United b et builder predictions

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd to draw

Manchester United produced a great fightback to defeat Aston Villa on Boxing Day but they might have to settle for a draw against Nottingham Forest, who are responding well since a change of manager.

Under 2.5 goals

United's last three Premier League away games have generated a total of three goals and the low-scoring theme may continue at the City Ground.

Bruno Fernandes to be carded

Bruno Fernandes has looked an angry man on several occasions this season and may add to his tally of seven yellow cards in 18 league appearances.

Pays out at 15-1 with Paddy Power

