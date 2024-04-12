Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction, betting tips and odds: Spurs should improve road record against injury-hit hosts

BetMGM are offering £40 in bonuses when you bet on Newcastle vs Tottenham. You can grab that offer here .

Where to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham

You can watch Newcastle vs Tottenham in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, April 13, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham

2pts 13-10 general

Newcastle vs Tottenham odds

Newcastle 7-4

Tottenham 13-10

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Newcastle vs Tottenham predictions

Tottenham could play a major role in the outcome of the Premier League title race but their focus is on securing Champions League qualification in their first season under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs kick off the weekend in fourth place, level on points with Aston Villa having played one game fewer, and their seven remaining fixtures include clashes with all three title contenders.

Their home game against Manchester City has been rescheduled for the final Tuesday of the season but they host north London rivals Arsenal on April 28 and head to Liverpool the following weekend, either side of a Thursday-night trip to Chelsea.

Spurs have claimed only six of their 18 league victories away from home this season but they have a good opportunity to bank three points against depleted hosts Newcastle.

The Magpies' hopes of qualifying for the Champions League again were dented by a run of six defeats in seven games in December and January, and their injury crisis shows no sign of easing.

Eddie Howe is likely to be missing an entire 11 of senior players this weekend and the absentees include key men Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Joelinton as well as the suspended Sandro Tonali.

Howe's opposite number Postecoglou has also had an injury-hit squad for much of the season but Spurs are in good shape for the run-in, with striker Richarlison expected to return at St James' Park.

The Brazil international and his fellow forwards should cause problems for a makeshift Newcastle defence who ground out a 1-0 win at Fulham last weekend but have struggled against the division's stronger teams.

The Magpies have lost six of their seven games against sides starting the weekend in the top four, including a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham on December 10.

Spurs had 12 shots on target to Newcastle's three that day, and Brennan Johnson was twice denied by the woodwork, so Postecoglou's customary positive approach may well pay off in the north-east.

Newcastle have conceded 30 goals in 13 league matches since Christmas and their home form has tailed off after eight victories in their first nine games on their own patch this term.

They lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest in December, drew 4-4 with Luton and 2-2 with Bournemouth in February, and had to come from 3-1 down to beat West Ham 4-3 on March 30.

Everton, winless in their previous 12 matches, pinched a late equaliser in Newcastle's last home match and Tottenham are worth backing to pick up a crucial victory before a testing run of fixtures.

Key stat

Newcastle have lost six of their seven Premier League matches against top-four clubs this season

Newcastle vs Tottenham team news

Newcastle

Joe Willock is out so Elliot Anderson could start in midfield, while full-back Lewis Hall is a major doubt. Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron, Tino Livramento, Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are injured and Sandro Tonali is banned.

Tottenham

Striker Richarlison should return to the squad after a minor knee problem. Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Fraser Forster are injured.

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Dummett, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Barnes, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Willock, Ritchie, Dummett, J Murphy, White, Diallo, A Murphy

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Werner; Son

Subs: Richarlison, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Dragusin, Royal

Inside info

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Anthony Gordon

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Newcastle vs Tottenham b et builder predictions

Over 3.5 goals

There have been four or more goals in ten of Newcastle's 13 league games since Christmas and they lost 4-1 at Tottenham on December 10

Tottenham to win

Spurs have done most of their best work at home this term but they face a depleted Newcastle side who have lost six of their seven games against top-four clubs

Anthony Gordon to be shown a card

The Newcastle winger was sent off for two bookable offences in his last home game against West Ham, having already picked up eight yellow cards in the league

Pays out at 12-1 with bet365

