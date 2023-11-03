Newcastle v Arsenal Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Gunners should enjoy Tyneside trip

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Newcastle v Arsenal match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Newcastle v Arsenal

You can watch Newcastle v Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, November 4th, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm.

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal

1pt 8-5 bet365, BoyleSports

Newcastle v Arsenal odds

Newcastle 9-5

Arsenal 8-5

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Newcastle v Arsenal team news

Newcastle

Matt Targett (hamstring) has joined Javi Manquillo, Alexander Isak (both groin), Sven Botman (knee), Elliot Anderson (back), Jacob Murphy (shoulder) and Harvey Barnes (foot) in a crowded Toon treatment room. Sandro Tonali is suspended.

Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe (knee) faces a few weeks on the sidelines and Thomas Partey (muscle strain), Gabriel Jesus (hamstring) and Jurrien Timber (knee) remain unavailable.

Newcastle v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal exited the EFL Cup on Wednesday with a dismal 3-1 defeat at West Ham, but they are intent on Premier League progress and can enhance their title ambitions by defeating Newcastle at St James' Park.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wanted his team to advance on all fronts this season and the Spaniard was visibly disappointed with his team's midweek performance at the London Stadium, where they were outworked by much hungrier opposition.

Arteta took full responsibility for Wednesday's defeat after making a number of changes, but it was his duty to look at the bigger picture and prioritise Saturday's league visit to Tyneside.

The game is a big moment in Arsenal's season. The Gunners are unbeaten after ten Premier League games but their four away assignments to date have been against teams in the bottom half and if they are to lay down a title challenge, they need to be successful at the toughest venues.

The challenge of beating Newcastle on home soil should not be underestimated. Since appointing Eddie Howe two years ago, Newcastle have lost just five of 38 Premier League home games.

Three of those losses were inflicted by Liverpool and one was a 2-0 reverse to Arsenal in May this year.

Arsenal's tally of 12 away wins last season was the highest in the Premier League and they will be aiming to be just as effective on the road during the 2023-24 campaign.

Resilience and leadership are required for strong away performances, so it should not have come as a major surprise to see Declan Rice restricted to a substitute's role against his former club West Ham as Arteta looked to prioritise the trip to the North East.

Arsenal will also be stronger in attack with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli set to return to Arteta's starting line-up, and they should cause problems for a Newcastle backline weakened by Sven Botman's continued absence.

Newcastle looked susceptible on the counter in last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Wolves and it was hard to judge them on Wednesday's 3-0 EFL Cup victory away to Manchester United because their opponents were miles below the required level.

Newcastle demonstrated high levels of motivation and discipline at Old Trafford, traits evident ever since Howe walked through the door at St James'. But the Magpies are being tested by a busy schedule and a long list of absentees - they have eight injuries and Sandro Tonali is suspended - and it may prove tricky for them to stay close to the title pace.

Howe is sure to be lining up a few January transfer targets, including a midfield stand-in for Tonali, but his squad looks stretched at present and Arsenal could take advantage.

Key stat

Arsenal have won four of their last five away games against Newcastle.

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Willock, Dummett, Hall, Ritchie, Krafth, Gillespie, Livramento, Karius.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Havertz, Vieira, Nelson, Kiwior, Soares, Tomiyasu, Elneny, Trossard.

Inside info

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Callum Wilson

Penalty taker Callum Wilson

Card magnet Anthony Gordon

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Eddie Nketiah

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Newcastle v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Arsenal to win

Arsenal have been victorious on four of their last five visits to St James' Park and can take maximum points this weekend

Under 2.5 goals

Each of the last five encounters between Newcastle and Arsenal have generated fewer than three goals and the low-scoring trend may continue

Anthony Gordon to be carded

The 22-year-old leads the Newcastle card count with five Premier League cautions and he could see yellow against the Gunners

Price guide 17-1

