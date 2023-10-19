The international break is over and that means Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club, giving you all the best bets and predictions for this week’s Premier League fixtures and more.

The team kick things off by reviewing the recent Euro 2024 qualifiers and are full of compliments for England's midfield maestro Jude Bellingham who served up yet another man-of-the-match display as the Three Lions sealed their place in Germany with a 3-1 home win over Italy.

The big match in the Premier League this weekend comes from Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening as a rejuvenated Chelsea play host to their highflying London rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners will be oozing with confidence after gaining a last-gasp victory at home to Manchester City in their final game before the international layoff, but the Blues have picked up and Mark thinks defences may come to the fore in this capital clash.

Mark delivers his best bets for all this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including the Merseyside derby with Liverpool expected to stamp their authority at Anfield.

EFL expert Dan Childs is also on hand to give us his weekend wagers and he provides lots of analysis on this week’s team in focus, Mansfield.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers this week as the team create a bet-builder, a treble and give their other best bets.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.