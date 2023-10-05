Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon team up for the latest episode of Bets Club, giving you all the best bets and predictions for this week’s Premier League fixtures and more.

The Premier League is heating up nicely and there is a title showdown to look forward to on Sunday as the top two from last season, Arsenal and Manchester City, go toe to toe at the Emirates.

Reigning champions City suffered their first league loss of the season at Wolves last weekend and, having won their last 12 league meetings with the Gunners, will be hoping to spring back into life in north London.

But with Rodri suspended, Erling Haaland not firing on all cylinders and Kevin De Bruyne still sidelined, Mark thinks Arsenal won't get a better opportunity to snap that long losing sequence.

Mark delivers his best bets for all this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including a must-win match for an out-of-sorts Manchester United at home to Brentford.

The team also review midweek's Champions League results, headlined by Newcastle's emphatic 4-1 victory over star-studded Paris St-Germain.

EFL expert Dan Childs is also on hand to give us his weekend wagers and puts a rejuvenated Middlesbrough in the spotlight.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers this week as the team create a bet builder, a treble and give their other best bets.

