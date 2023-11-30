Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club to preview a big weekend of Premier League action.

The top flight is in full swing and the team kick off by previewing the weekend's headline match, Manchester City at home to Tottenham. Spurs have had some tough results in recent weeks and will be looking to bounce back against the champions, but injuries are taking their toll.

Mark expects City to triumph but thinks Spurs can cause them plenty of problems on the counter-attack.

Mark provides his best bets for all ten of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including a crunch clash between two top-four hopefuls in Newcastle and Manchester United at St. James' Park, while he also expects Burnley to have the measure of relegation rivals Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

The panel also take time to review the midweek Champions League action while having a moment to remember the late, great Terry Venables.

Not only that but Mark has created a bet builder and a treble for bettors to enjoy across the weekend.

Special guest Dan Childs is also on hand with his best bets in the EFL and gives us detailed analysis on this week’s team in focus, Tranmere Rovers.

