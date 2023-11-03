Racing Post logo
Premier League

Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast

Jack Reeve joins Mark Langdon to preview this week's Premier League action

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club to preview a big weekend of Premier League football.

The Premier League continues with Newcastle's clash against Arsenal the Saturday highlight.

There was midweek League Cup action where Manchester United fell to new lows, does Mark think Erik ten Hag can steer United clear of any danger on the horizon?

Tottenham face Chelsea on Monday Night Football, can Ange Postecoglou's side continue their fine form against their rivals.

Dan Childs returns to the show to provide his EFL & FA Cup Best Bets.

racing.com Staff

Published on 3 November 2023inPremier League

Last updated 17:37, 3 November 2023

